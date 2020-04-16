In the week ending in April 11, 652 Fauquier County residents filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
That number represents a decrease of more than one third compared to the last filing period. Since March 14, 2,688 county residents have applied for unemployment benefits.
Statewide, 104,619 initial claims were filed in the week ending in April 11, a 30% decrease from the week before. A Thursday press release from the VEC said that latest statistics show that “initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, following its dizzying ascent in late March.”
The press release said the rise in unemployment claims “is clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus.”
The four-week total for statewide initial claims now stands at 410,726, a figure that, according to VEC, is 67,000 fewer than the average of initial claims filed during the previous three economic recessions. The numbers from the VEC are not seasonally adjusted.
The accommodation and food service industries have comprised the majority of these initial claims,” said the press release. “Because of their prevalence in those and other affected industries like retail and health care, younger workers and female workers have been disproportionally impacted.”
Nationwide, 5.2 million claims were filed in the week ending with April 11, a decrease of 20% from the previous week. These numbers are seasonally adjusted.
