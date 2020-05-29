Five Norfolk Southern locomotives and 14 railcars derailed in Warren County Friday morning. There were no injuries, however, and no spill of hazardous materials, according to Jeff DeGraff spokesman for Norfolk Southern Railroad. The westbound train consisted of 46 cars in total; most of the cars remained on the track.
The derailment happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, in the 4000 blocks of John Marshall Highway, according to a Warren County Fire and Rescue news release.
While the train was hauling limited hazardous materials, no hazardous materials cars derailed, and no product leaked from their tanks, the release said.
The inter-agency response included members from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Virginia State Police and Norfolk Southern Railroad, the release said.
The derailment did not affect traffic on major county roads or Interstate 66. Four smaller roadways in proximity to the incident, including Pickrell Drive, Keyser Wood Lane, Winona Drive and Red Barn Lane, were affected, officials said.
The train originated in Columbia, South Carolina, and was destined for Enola, Pennsylvania.
Early estimates said that the accident resulted in approximately 300 feet of damaged rail and damage to some signal structures.
As of 6 p.m., seven of the 14 cars had been cleared. Work will continue through the night to clear the remaining cars and begin repair work to the track, said DeGraff.
It is estimated the siding track through the area will be operational by mid-morning Saturday, with work continuing through tomorrow to remove the locomotives and repair the mainline track for safe traffic, he said.
