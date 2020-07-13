Five people from Richmond and Henrico County were arrested Sunday for firing an “AK-47 style” rifle from a moving SUV in the area of Savannah Branch Road in Bealeton, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to numerous reports of “rapid gunfire” called into the sheriff’s office at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. Several citizens said they observed a gold SUV whose occupants were discharging a firearm from the windows. One citizen was able to follow the SUV and obtain a tag number, said Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the sheriff’s department.
The SUV was eventually stopped by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 17/Warrenton Road at Banks Ford Parkway. The occupants were transported back to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office as part of the investigation, Hartman said in a news release.
Detectives charged Alfonso Gonzalez Lopez, 23, of Henrico, Brallan Rene Esparaza-Esparaza, 22, of Richmond, Juan Fernando Vieyra Rojas, 24, of Henrico and Leslie Eugenia Carrera-Diaz, 24, of Henrico, with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting from a vehicle in connection with the incident, the news release said.
Luis Orlando Gutierrez Castillo, 37, of Richmond, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the news release said.
It is alleged these individuals fired an AK-47 style firearm from the SUV while driving on Savannah Branch Road. The individuals had apparently attended an event on Sumerduck Road near Remington on Sunday, Hartman said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Hartman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.