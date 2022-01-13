4P Foods receives grant from the American Heart Association

Warrenton-based 4P Foods received $300,000 from the American Heart Association recently, and 4P founder and CEO Tom McDougall said he is eager to use the funds to grow the “food hub.” “We are going through a transition, from a start-up to a real company building an equitable food system,” he said. McDougall said the grant will allow him to upgrade 4P’s technology. “Right now, it takes 17 messages with a farmer to create a transaction and involves a lot of human time,” he said. He also hopes to be able to accept food stamps through an online marketplace.
4P Foods started in 2014. Originally from New York, McDougall was raised in the farming culture and saw first-hand how hard it was to survive independently as a farmer. The company buys fresh produce, dairy, meat and pantry items from 600 farmers across the eastern seaboard and sells the food on their behalf. All foods are labeled with information about their farm of origin.
The company has three business models: it sells directly to consumers, to institutions like the University of Virginia and DC Public Schools and to food access organizations. 4P Foods makes it easier for large buyers to buy from small farms by acting as a go-between. In turn, the company supports small farmers who may otherwise struggle to find a market.
In February 2020, 4P Foods received a grant from the PATH Foundation, which allowed the company to move into its current 13,000 square foot warehouse in Vint Hill. Three days after moving into the new space, the pandemic hit. Because consumers were staying home instead of going out to the grocery store, 4P Foods went from 800 weekly orders to 7,000 within seven weeks.
While numbers have leveled out, the company has continued to grow and currently employs 56 workers. McDougall has a 30-year plan to build a new food system nationwide. “We are invested in creating access to healthy food,” he said. 4P Foods also works closely with Fauquier Fresh to help introduce healthy foods to public schools.
McDougall discussed the difference between a “food hub” and “community-supported agriculture (CSA).” “We are plan B. With a traditional CSA, I sign up for one farm. 4P Foods is closer to an online grocery where you can pick and choose what is available.” The spacious warehouse houses fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, pantry items and even Kombucha. Excess food is sent to places likes the Fauquier Food Bank or is used for composting. In some cases, the food is sent to pig farmers.
4P Foods delivers to DC, Maryland and Virginia. For more information about 4P Foods and how to sign up for food delivery, visit www.4PFoods.com
The grant
4P Foods is one of four area organizations to receive a grant from the American Heart Association of the Greater Washington Region. The organization donated $800,000 to local organizations in an effort to make healthy food more accessible.
AHA Executive Director Soula Antoniou stressed how the grant is intended to help break down social and economic barriers and leading to healthier lives. “Funding is important because where you live, where you work, where you play, where you worship affects the quality and length of your life,” she said.
The funding stems from the Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund, created in honor of the late national board member of the AHA, who passed away in 2019. The fund has supported more than 50 organizations across the country; it supports places that strive to make healthier foods more accessible.
When discussing why the 4P was chosen, Antoniou said, “The work 4P Foods does is really phenomenal, and they are completely aligned with our mission and work within the community.”
McDougall commented, “It’s something for a nonprofit to invest in a for-profit to fulfill the nonprofit’s mission.”
Antoniou detailed the importance of access to healthier foods. “About 50 million people in the United States are at risk for cardiac disease because they lack the necessary needs.” She went on to say how vital funds are for local organizations and calls it a “win-win situation.”
