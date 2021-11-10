47 local organizations receive PATH Flexible Funding grants

The PATH Foundation has announced the recipients of its latest round of Flexible Funding grants. Forty-seven organizations received more than $1.5M in funding to support their missions and strengthen the health and vitality of everyone in the community.
The Flexible Funding grant cycle offered up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. As unrestricted funds, the awards can be used as needed for nonprofits to meet their missions. The funding cycle is designed to prioritize organizations and populations that are most in need.
“With this iteration of our Flexible Funding grant cycle, we’re continuing our support of local organizations doing important or urgent work in the community,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation.
All grantees have overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services. In addition, all grantees demonstrated their alignment with the mission and values of the PATH Foundation.
To learn more about available PATH Foundation grants, those interested may visit PATH's website.
The full list of Flexible Funding grant recipients is below.
- Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County: $50,000
- American Red Cross of Central Virginia: $7,700
- Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier: $50,000
- Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, Inc.: $25,000
- CASA Children's Intervention Services: $40,000
- Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington: $50,000
- Community Touch: $50,000
- Culpeper Baptist Church: $50,000
- Culpeper Community Development Corporation: $50,000
- Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter: $17,000
- Family Futures: $7,000
- Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc.: $50,000
- Fauquier Education Farm: $30,000
- Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc: $50,000
- Fauquier FISH: $50,000
- Fauquier Habitat for Humanity: $50,000
- Fauquier Youth Livestock Advisory Council: $50,000
- Friends of the Rappahannock: $25,000
- Girls on the Run Piedmont: $20,000
- Goose Creek Association: $10,000
- Headwaters Foundation: $50,000
- Hero's Bridge: $50,000
- Hope Heals Foundation: $15,000
- Hospice Support of Fauquier County: $18,835
- Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont: $30,000
- Morgan's Message, Inc.: $20,000
- Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center: $11,000
- People Helping People: $30,000
- People Incorporated of Virginia: $50,000
- Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center: $40,000
- Piedmont Environmental Council: $25,000
- Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc.: $30,000
- Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center: $12,500
- Rapp Center for Education: $25,000
- Rapp@Home: $50,000
- Rappahannock Pantry, Inc.: $50,000
- Spiritual Care Support Ministries: $20,000
- The Arc of North Central VA: $17,515
- The Bridge Community Church: $12,800
- The Clifton Institute: $25,000
- The Free Clinic of Culpeper: $40,000
- The Plains Community League: $15,000
- Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc.: $30,000
- Warrenton Youth Sports Club: $25,000
- Windmore Foundation for the Arts: $5,000
- Windy Hill Foundation: $26,000
- Youth For Tomorrow: $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.