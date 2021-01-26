In normal times, Fauquier Hospital’s Bistro on the Hill at midday would be packed from a lunchtime rush; since the pandemic began, though, dining has been closed to the public.
But on Monday during the late morning and early afternoon, the space echoed with activity again as more than 400 people cycled through the facility to receive a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine; they’ll return for the second dose in four weeks.
Everyone vaccinated Monday was eligible for Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout, explained Amy Kaminski, RN, the hospital’s employee health coordinator.
Phase 1b includes a wide range of the population, from teachers to those older than 65, to people with underlying health conditions. A “broad mixture” of those eligible for Phase 1b were represented Monday, according to Kaminski.
A list of eligible recipients was provided by the health department and the hospital enters the information into a system called Prepmod – the same system used by the state to track vaccines – which sends email messages scheduling appointments to those on the list.
Some of the doses came from vaccine stocks the hospital already had on hand; additional doses were provided through the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the division of the Virginia Department of Health that includes Fauquier and four other counties, Kaminski explained.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said last week that the plan is to hold the clinics three days a week, so long as vaccine supply supports that. No walk-ins will be permitted at hospital vaccine clinics.
Fauquier Health employees handled the flow of people Monday -- checking people in, directing them to vaccine stations and monitoring those who had been vaccinated to ensure they did not have a reaction to the shot. (From 11 a.m. to noon, no one experienced any adverse reactions.)
The shots were prepared by Warrenton and Fauquier paramedics and administered by other paramedics and four nursing students from Lord Fairfax Community College.
“We could not have done this without them,” Kaminski emphasized – the outpouring of help from local emergency departments and the community college has been “phenomenal,” she said. The assistance means that the hospital can host a vaccination clinic of this scale without drawing resources away from the hospital’s daily operations.
Virginia Lawrence of New Baltimore is a nursing student at LFCC. Like the three others helping administer shots Monday, she is in her final semester of the community college’s registered nursing program. She was excited to be a part of helping to end a historic pandemic. Besides, she said, “it’s really good practice for us.”
With that staffing help, the vaccine rollout locally is not limited by personnel, Kaminski said. Rather, the lack of vaccine doses continues to be the main barrier to getting more shots into arms.
Shea Sites Jones, of Orange, is an instructional assistant for elementary special education students in Orange County Public Schools; as a school employee working with students, she is eligible for Phase 1b.
All of the appointments at the health district’s central vaccination clinic in Culpeper have been booked for the past three weeks, she said. When the opportunity to get the shot in Warrenton opened up, she jumped at the chance.
Sites Jones was at the hospital bistro with her father, her stepmother and father-in-law; they all got vaccinated Monday as part of Phase 1b.
“This is for others and the children I work with,” she said of her decision to get the vaccine.
The age of her parents and her father-in-law puts them at high risk for severe complications if they contract the virus. And because she and her family take care of her father-in-law, who lives next door, the inoculation means they can provide care to him at lower risk.
Larry Washington, of Marshall, is an employee of Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation. When his supervisor told him last week that he might be able to get a vaccination appointment, his wife filled out the online form immediately. (“My wife’s fingers are a little quicker on the computer,” he admitted.)
“I had no hesitancy getting the vaccine,” he said.
Louise Rutledge, 89, of The Plains, was accompanied by her son, Jim Rutledge, 62, on Monday; the younger Rutledge doesn’t fall within the age range for Phase 1b eligibility, so he will have to wait to get the vaccine.
Still, it was a happy day for both mother and son. “We’ve been looking for this day for a long time,” said Jim Rutledge with a chuckle as his mother nodded in agreement.
She is looking forward to attending church again when the pandemic is over – for the past 10 months, she’s watched services online every Sunday.
But mostly, Louise Rutledge looks forward to not wearing a mask. “That is number one,” she laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.