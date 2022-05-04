Fauquier County 4-H and the local farmers markets are teaming up to help young entrepreneurs grow. Thirty-six youth have participated in the 4-H Next Generation Entrepreneurs program, where they learn how to build a business and sell their products at local farmers markets. This year’s participants are selling baked goods, crafts, cut flowers, vegetables and eggs. They will be at the Warrenton Farmers Market on the first Saturday of each month from May to October and at some of the other local farmers markets throughout the season as well.
Before they become vendors, youth first participate in a series of educational activities where they learn how to do market research, prepare and label food safely, market their products and create a business plan. They are also participating in goal setting, planning, record keeping and reflection.
Five of this year’s vendors sold at markets last year and are improving on lessons learned through that process. One sunflower vendor said that he is planting fewer varieties of sunflowers this year after learning which ones were best for cut flowers and which sold the best last year.
Ten-year old Kaylee Watts says that she is most excited about selling her vanilla cake pops, because they are “a portable piece of cake goodness on a stick.”
Nine-year old River Maloney who is selling garden accessories, cookies and artwork said, “I’ve learned that starting a business is really hard work. It takes a lot of time, money, creativity and stuff.”
Naomi White will be selling beeswax wraps, succulents, eggs, and veggies at July 2 and Aug. 6 Warrenton Farmers Markets.
Claire Correll will be selling slime and cake pops at the Warrenton Farmers Market
River Maloney will be selling garden accessories, cookies and artwork at May 7 and Oct. 1 Warrenton Farmers Markets.
Those that would like to purchase goods from these young entrepreneurs are encouraged to bring cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.