By a little after 10 a.m. on Saturday, about 200 residents had finished a drive-thru COVID-19 test in the parking lot at the WARF in Warrenton. By the time volunteers closed up shop at noon, 316 tests had been completed, according to Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
Kathy Hatter, local health emergency coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that although the official start time for the free clinic was 9 a.m., “we were going to start early at 8:30 if we were ready, but we ended up starting at 8:15 because the line of cars was backed up all the way to Waterloo Street.”
Residents pulled up to the WARF entrance and followed signs around the parking lot. They received paperwork from volunteers, filled out the paperwork in their cars and proceeded to the next station, where questions were asked and forms were checked. Then drivers proceeded to a tent, where employees of Mako Medical, a North Carolina firm, swabbed them and sent them on their way. At 9:30 a.m., the time from arrival to departure was about 10 minutes.
By 10:30, the number of cars had decreased, but residents were still pulling in – including Town Councilman Sean Polster, who said the test was uncomfortable, but “not as bad as I thought.”
The clinic was a cooperative effort among Fauquier County, the town of Warrenton and the VDH. From concept to testing day, it was two weeks, said Michael Guditus, emergency manager in the county’s Office of Emergency Management. “We are trying to get a picture of where we stand with COVID-19 in Fauquier County. We are trying to take the pulse here to see how we’re doing. Our numbers are low, but until now, you had to be symptomatic to get a test. This will give us a broader picture. Anyone can get a test today, whether they have symptoms or not.”
Guditus said that he hoped the free testing would remove any financial barriers to testing. He said that the county considered having the event in Bealeton, where cases have been the highest in the county, but the collaboration with the town of Warrenton and the town’s central location made it a better choice, he said. (The Bealeton ZIP code is reporting 100 confirmed cases Saturday. The two Warrenton ZIP codes are the next highest, 71 cases in 20186 and 74 for 20187.)
Fauquier is reporting a total of 403 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Twenty-six Fauquier residents have been hospitalized. Fauquier added one hospitalization June 16, but before that, no new Fauquier residents had been hospitalized since Sunday, June 7.
Fauquier County reported its sixth COVID-19 related death May 28, its first since May 12.
Guditus said that the county’s COVID-19 team meets twice a week to discuss the virus’s footpring in Fauquier and the county’s response.
Mike Potter, acting emergency management manager with the town of Warrenton, said that from Saturday’s event, he hoped to gain insight into how to cope with future pandemics. “We can see what our resiliency looks like.”
April Achter was also present at Saturday’s event. She has been speaking with the PATH Foundation, county and town officials, business organizations and wellness groups about how to open up safely. She said she is still emphasizing mask wearing, washing hands, and if you have any symptoms, “Just park it. Stay home.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
