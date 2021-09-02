The regional governing body of the Assemblies of God religious denomination wants to build a 31,000 square foot, 300-seat “multi-purpose worship center and gathering space” on a residential-zoned lot just outside Warrenton town limits, near the major highway interchange between Walmart and Lord Fairfax Community College.
The Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the application on Thursday after a public hearing and could vote then on whether to grant a special permit necessary for the project to move forward.
The community development department has recommended that zoning board members vote to delay action on the application, however, because of a proposed amendment to the county code that could be approved as early as next week, at the next board of supervisors meeting on Sept. 9.
If the proposed amendment is approved, the proposed Assemblies of God facility would fall under a new zoning category that would require a more stringent review process than possible under current zoning laws. If the zoning board approves the permit this week, the Assemblies of God proposal would avoid scrutiny by the planning commission and the board of supervisors.
The community development department has also expressed concern that the uses proposed by the applicant go beyond the scope of a “place of worship” as defined in the county code – and that the facility therefore requires approvals that the zoning board cannot grant.
‘Potomac Ministry Center’
A two-story building, which would be called the “Potomac Ministry Center,” is proposed for a 10-acre lot between U.S. 17 Business and the Eastern Bypass. It would include a 300-seat auditorium and 154 parking spaces. Additionally, the main building would contain a 2,100 square foot kitchen and dining area, three conference room, 14 offices or classrooms, a recording studio and a multi-purpose room, according to the application.
While apparently not associated with a specific local congregation, the regional Assemblies of God governing body – the Potomac Ministry Network – would host weekly religious services along with weddings, meetings, small religious education classes and administrative functions, according to the applicant’s statement of justification filed with the zoning board.
A special permit was granted in 2009 for a much smaller, 8,700 square foot religious venue on the site, but the facility was never built and the permit has since expired.
The current application has been pared down greatly from a plan made public late last year, when the Potomac Ministry Network announced that it intended to build a college, dormitories and central administrative offices on the combined 43 acres it owns just north of the highway interchange. (The 10-acre subject property in the current proposal is part of that 43 acres.)
That application, submitted in December and withdrawn in July, included two academic and office buildings totaling more than 62,000 square feet to serve up to 500 students, along with axillary buildings and residences to serve and house students, faculty and visiting missionaries.
“We no longer intend to construct a college, and no longer intend to consolidate our subject parcel with the neighboring parcels,” the organization’s current application documents say, though no reason is included for the change in plans.
According to the staff report accompanying the current “place of worship” application, the proposed Warrenton facility’s “additional uses [beyond a traditional religious space] … work to make this a destination place of worship, attracting visitors from the entire Potomac Ministry Network region, including people from Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and West Virginia.”
A "Potomac Ministry Center" already exists, in Gainesville, where the Potomac Ministry Network central offices are housed. The organization also runs an online religious college called Ascent College from the Gainesville facility, located at 14525 John Marshall Highway.
The report advises the zoning board to consider the application a “rural tourism proposal” when considering whether the proposal fits with the county’s comprehensive plan.
The Potomac Ministry Network did not respond to a list of questions seeking to clarify the organization’s application, the nature of the proposed use of the “Potomac Ministry Center” and the organization’s future plans for its properties outside Warrenton. The current proposal would leave more than 30 acres owned by the organization undeveloped.
Proposed amendment would address large, multi-use religious venues
The Potomac Ministry Center would be the largest religious facility by far approved in recent memory in Fauquier County. Grace Bible Church, near Marshall, was approved in 2002 and is 11,079 square feet. The Bridge Community Church, just south of the Potomac Ministry Center site, was approved in 2015 at 20,720 square feet. Most recently, the zoning board last year approved a 11,250 square foot Generation Grace religious facility near Marshall, which has not yet been built.
The process to amend the county code was initiated by Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District). “We see facilities growing in size and we need to make certain that they are properly reviewed for impacts [to the surrounding area] they might have,” he said.
The proposed text amendment isn’t meant to discriminate against religious facilities, he emphasized; the amendment’s intention is to “make certain they are properly reviewed for impacts,” just as a non-religious facility would be under the same circumstances.
He summarized, “Big facilities equal big impacts.”
The proposed zoning amendment would require a similar approval process for large “places of worship” – venues that are at least 10,000 square feet or that seat at least 300 people – as similarly sized non-religious venues.
Currently, any “place of worship” regardless of scale, proposed for an area zoned rural, residential or commercial requires a special permit from the zoning appeals board. That board, however, has limited latitude for requiring special conditions or denying an application unless the board specifically cites existing provisions in the zoning ordinance or the comprehensive plan.
If the proposed amendment is passed – the planning commission has already voted to recommend its approval – “major” places of worship like the proposed Potomac Ministry Center would require a special exception that must ultimately be approved by county supervisors, who have much more latitude to impose conditions and consider a broader range of potential impacts than the zoning board.
“The board of zoning appeals can only benchmark an application to standards [outlined in the zoning code and in the comprehensive plan]. The planning commission and the board of supervisors can look at all impacts,” said Granger.
Smaller places of worship would continue to go through the special-permit process with the zoning appeals board. “Traditionally, ordinances allowing places of worship in residential and rural areas were enacted in the context of the smaller traditional church,” said a community development staff report published last month.
The county has seen an uptick in interest to build larger, multi-purpose religious venues that “have the potential for larger, more regional impacts,” the report said. “These large places of worship can become destination centers with dining facilities, fitness centers, recreational facilities and entertainment activities.”
In general, traffic impacts are a particular concern with large religious venues, the report added, along with other impacts to public safety, water supply, septic systems and fire and rescue. The proposed text includes a provision requiring “major places of worship” to be accessed by at least a “major collector” road or highway.
Requiring larger religious venues to obtain a special exception also “would allow for additional review and opportunity for public input to address any regional impacts that might arise,” the report said, creating a “more nuanced approach … with clear definitions.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.