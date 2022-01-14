3 suspects apprehended in alleged bank robbery in Warrenton Friday

Soon after an alleged bank robbery today at the PNC Bank in Warrenton — located at 615 Branch Drive — town police had three suspects in custody.
According to Warrenton Town Police Department spokeswoman Officer Chai Fuller, preliminary information indicates one suspect entered the bank at about noon on Friday, Jan. 14 and asked for money. No weapon was shown and no one was injured, according to early reports.
Fauquier County Sheriff deputies worked with Virginia State Police and Prince William County Police officers to intercept three suspects who were driving in a car on Interstate 66 East near Manassas, according a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Police Chief Michael Kochis said that the suspects are in custody but have not been interviewed yet. He emphasized that it is early in the investigation and more information will be released when it is available.
