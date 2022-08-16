lulu baer pec meeting

Resident Lulu Baer explains that one of the possible Dominion Energy power line routes would run within 200 feet of her house. 

 Photo by Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council
photo_ft_news_pec 1_081722.jpg

Tim Hoffman of Protect Fauquier launches a public meeting called to organize opposition to the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton.

Virginian
This is absolutely a ‘no-brainer’. We do not want, nor do we need this Amazon data center in this location . Warrenton is smarter than this !

