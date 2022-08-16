Three groups challenging a pending Amazon data center in Warrenton hosted more than 100 town and county residents at a meeting Aug. 10 to explain the reasons for their opposition and to try to grow their numbers. Organizers said that while they had reached hundreds of county residents whose property and views would be affected by power lines to the data center, they wanted to connect with town residents.
Some of the presentations were visual. For instance, the Piedmont Environmental Council displayed a map that used LiDAR data to pinpoint hundreds, if not thousands of locations inside and outside the town that would allow a view of at least the top of the proposed 37-foot-high structure. By measuring the height of the ground, trees and buildings as they currently exist, the mappers found that parts of the data center could be visible from some locations more than one and a half miles away.The maps did not take into account any additional screening that could be put in place by Amazon; the height of that screening is unknown at this point.
Amazon promised in its zoning application that its building would have the “least possible” visual impact on nearby residential areas.To test this, town officials are planning to use balloons to check the building’s visibility – that is, they will release one or more balloons to fly at the building’s height so residents can see whether it will be visible from their locations. A date for the balloon test has not been set.
In another demonstration, members of the Coalition to Protect Fauquier County sent a drone with a camera to an altitude of 110 feet, the height of proposed power line towers. Photos from the 110-foot-high drone showed the fronts of homes, implying that people in the homes would be able to see the drone – and thus the power lines if they were built there. Protect Fauquier President Spencer Snakard said eight Town of Warrenton neighborhoods would be able to see at least one of the two overhead power lines that Dominion Energy has said it would build to feed the data center if it is approved.
Protect Fauquier has grown from a grass-roots organization of a half-dozen mainly county residents whose land or neighborhoods could be crossed by the power lines to a group of more than 700 who oppose the Amazon data center altogether, Snakard said. She said in an interview that her group is not opposed to data centers per se but wants them to be responsibly sited. “This data center is the wrong use in the wrong place,” she said.
Citizens for Fauquier County, a conservation activist group, has focused its attention mainly on Amazon’s zoning application, which board member Amy Trotto called “wholly inadequate and incomplete.” Her organization had argued in a lengthy letter to the town planning commission that the application lacks significant information on environmental impacts, noise, water use and electricity demands. Neither Amazon nor Dominion Energy has released specifics on the data center’s energy needs, an omission that the CFFC argues disqualifies their application.
According to meeting participants, the only information to emerge so far on Amazon’s power needs came in a stakeholders’ meeting with Dominion Energy, which said the Amazon site would need between 30 and 90 megawatts of power. That could power between 6,000 and 18,000 homes, Trotto said. (Other online sources estimate that 30 to 90 MW could power 12,000 to 30,000 homes.)
One member of the audience, Greg Brown, a former Tennessee Valley Authority electrical engineer, said he was told at a recent information session hosted by Dominion at Kettle Run High School that the amount of power capacity proposed for the Amazon substation on the Amazon property was 300 MW, which he said was enough to power five data centers. He and others at the meeting worried that the Amazon data center would pave the way for more centers in Warrenton “That [data center] will be inconsequential compared to what’s coming next,” Brown said.
The meeting was held at the PATH foundation on Walker Drive in Warrenton. Because the room was only licensed to hold 100 people, organizers said about 30 people were turned away. Still, they asked them to sign a petition opposing the data center in Warrenton, a power substation next to it, and any high-powered transmission lines to that location. The day after the meeting, the petition had 1,767 signatures. Unlike in Prince William County, where vocal citizens have taken both sides in a debate over a huge data center development, no group has yet emerged favoring the Warrenton data center.
The session was attended by at least three public officials – Supervisor Holder Trumbo, Warrenton Planning Commissioner Ali Zarabi, and Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach – as well as two candidates for town council, David McGuire and Paul Mooney.
During a question-and-answer period at the end of the session, Maybach was asked how much tax revenue the proposed Amazon data center would generate. He said, “It would depend on what they put up there,” meaning how much taxable equipment Amazon puts in the building, but he did not provide any numbers.
Town records obtained by the PEC show that county and town officials last year estimated the Amazon center would bring in $4.6 million for the town and $10.6 million for the county over five years, based on its taxable equipment. Its 42acres of land would be taxed annually at $282,480 for the county and $12,513 for the town, according to county records.(The Fauquier Times is owned by the Piedmont Journalism Foundation. PJF board member Mark Ohrstrom also sits on the board of the PEC; PEC board co-chair Jean Perin is listed as a “benefactor” of the PJF.)
Still, some in the audience said tax revenue should not trump Warrenton’s unique town values. “Do we want to sell ourselves out to look like Gainesville or like Loudoun?” asked resident Jim Rich.
(1) comment
This is absolutely a ‘no-brainer’. We do not want, nor do we need this Amazon data center in this location . Warrenton is smarter than this !
