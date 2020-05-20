The staff at the Fauquier SPCA in Casanova is currently caring for three dogs that were seized from their owners last week by a deputy in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit. As the result of an investigation, three men have been charged with animal cruelty.
One of the three female dogs underwent surgery yesterday. Devon Settle, director of the SPCA said, “She is doing well this morning. We are showering her with medicine, food and love.”
Settle explained that when two of the dogs first came to the SPCA on Thursday, May 14, one of them was of “high concern.” Settle said that the possible pit bull/boxer mix was missing half of one leg. When the deputy found the dog, she was tangled in a chain. “When a dog has something wrapped around its leg like that and can’t move, the dog tries to get itself out,” Settle said.
She said that it appeared that the dog had tried to chew its leg off to free itself.
Settle described the injury as “serious and severe.” She said they had wanted to get the dog in stable condition – to get the dog to a better weight, health and to stem off possible sepsis from the wound -- but as of Tuesday, May 19, “We couldn’t wait any longer” to do the surgery.
The two other dogs, both younger pit bulls, were in better shape, but all three appeared to be malnourished, Settle said.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. James Hartman reported that on May 14, Animal Control Unit Cpl. Kristi Kiernan and SPCA personnel went to a home in the 9400 block of Springs Road, Warrenton, in response to an anonymous complaint of animal abuse and neglect. Two dogs were found tethered to trees with no access to food or water. Hartman said that one dog had suffered a severe leg injury. Both dogs were seized as a result of the initial investigation.
The next day, when Kiernan returned to the home to serve seizure paperwork for the dogs, Hartman said that a third dog was found was found with no shelter, food or water and was also seized.
As a result of the investigation, Charles Moore, 24, of Culpeper has been charged with one felony for animal cruelty and one misdemeanor for animal cruelty.
Joshua Carter, 25, of Warrenton has been charged with one misdemeanor for animal cruelty.
Clarence Marshall, 64, of Warrenton has been charged with one felony for animal cruelty and two misdemeanors for animal cruelty.
Hartman said that Carter and Marshall were served and released; Moore is still wanted on the animal cruelty charges.
Settle said she is grateful to the animal control officer “who went the extra mile to save these dogs.”
She reported that she has been surprised at how easy the dogs have been to work with. She described one of the dogs as “dog-aggressive,” but they have given the SPCA staff no trouble. “We took precautions at first. Dogs that have been chained up can be difficult. But I was amazed we were able to handle the injured dog, considering how much pain she was in. She turned out to be not a problem at all.”
Settle gave all the credit to her colleagues “I am so proud of my staff. No matter what we throw at them, they never complain. They are just glad the dogs are here now.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
