3 businesses burglarized in the middle of the night

In the early hours of Friday, May 14, three local businesses – Drum & Strum in Warrenton, and Cinco de Mayo and Ceasar’s Pizza in Bealeton – were burglarized, according to police.
Surveillance cameras at Cinco de Mayo on Remington Road show three suspects removing a cash register from the business after they threw a rock through the glass in the front door. Fauquier County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene and found the damage to the building. The investigation of that break in is ongoing.
Around the same time, suspects also broke glass at Little Caesars Pizza on Marsh Road, although police say they believe no one entered the business.
Earlier Friday, the Warrenton Police Department reported a burglary at Drum & Strum Music Center at 102 Main Street. When officers arrived, they found that the front door glass had been shattered with a large rock, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the WPD. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that a gray, square, cash box was taken, she said.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office added that in addition to cash, a banjo and a laptop were also taken from Drum & Strum.
As part of the investigation by the Warrenton police, detectives are looking for any business owners or others who have surveillance cameras operating near the break ins. They are asked to contact Det. M. Hays at (540) 347-1107 ext. 245 or at mhays@warrentonva.gov.
Lewis added that anyone who saw suspicious activity during the nighttime or early morning hours in these locations or has any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. If requested, the caller’s identity can remain anonymous. This is an ongoing investigation.
