You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 businesses burglarized in the middle of the night

  • Updated
  • 0
surveillance camera of burglaries

Surveillance footage of suspects in three break ins Friday.

 Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
little ceasars pizza break in

Little Ceasar's Pizza in Bealeton was one of three businesses that was broken into early Friday morning.

Surveillance video from Cinco de Mayo in Bealeton.

In the early hours of Friday, May 14, three local businesses – Drum & Strum in Warrenton, and Cinco de Mayo and Ceasar’s Pizza in Bealeton – were burglarized, according to police.

Surveillance cameras at Cinco de Mayo on Remington Road show three suspects removing a cash register from the business after they threw a rock through the glass in the front door. Fauquier County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene and found the damage to the building. The investigation of that break in is ongoing.

Around the same time, suspects also broke glass at Little Caesars Pizza on Marsh Road, although police say they believe no one entered the business.

Earlier Friday, the Warrenton Police Department reported a burglary at Drum & Strum Music Center at 102 Main Street. When officers arrived, they found that the front door glass had been shattered with a large rock, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the WPD. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that a gray, square, cash box was taken, she said.

Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office added that in addition to cash, a banjo and a laptop were also taken from Drum & Strum.

As part of the investigation by the Warrenton police, detectives are looking for any business owners or others who have surveillance cameras operating near the break ins. They are asked to contact Det. M. Hays at (540) 347-1107 ext. 245 or at mhays@warrentonva.gov.

Lewis added that anyone who saw suspicious activity during the nighttime or early morning hours in these locations or has any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. If requested, the caller’s identity can remain anonymous. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..