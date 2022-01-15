2nd winter storm of the season expected Sunday

The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for a major snow and ice storm to hit the commonwealth tomorrow morning, according to a VDOT press release Saturday afternoon.
The release said, "Crews in VDOT's Culpeper District finished pretreating Interstate 64, I-66 and major highways across the district yesterday with a brine solution that will help melt precipitation as it begins. Once the snow arrives, plows and heavy equipment will begin clearing interstates and primary roads."
The National Weather Service has put a winter storm warning in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 to 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The NWS is currently predicting snow changing to ice in the area, with snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
The NWS also states that power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and said that "travel could be nearly impossible" at times.
The VDOT press release urged residents to complete preparations for the storm today so they do not have to travel during the snow, sleet and freezing rain. For those who must travel, the release suggested that drivers be prepared:
- Keep at least a half-tank of fuel in the vehicle
- Keep a blanket in the vehicle
- Keep winter clothing in the vehicle -- winter coat, heavy shoes or boots, gloves and a hat
- A snow shovel and a bag of sand or cat litter
- Jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, ice scraper, phone charger and map (in case your phone battery goes dead)
- Non-perishable snacks and water
Those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route, the release said.
VDOT crews will report to work Sunday morning to complete preparations, the release said. "Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. If snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable."
VDOT’s customer service center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). VDOT may also be reached at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
