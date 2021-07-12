2nd defendant’s jury trial begins in 2019 shooting death of Lincoln Williams Jr.

On the night of Aug. 26, 2019, 18-year-old Lincoln Williams Jr. staggered into his family’s home outside Warrenton, leaving a trail of blood in his wake. He woke up his sleeping mother and pleaded with her to help him. As his mother tried to wipe the blood away from his face, his father called 911 and asked him: “Who did this to you?”
The younger Williams, lying on the floor, struggled to speak but eventually responded: “Rude Boy,” Williams’ father testified Monday. Lincoln Williams Jr. eventually succumbed to his wounds and he was pronounced dead at Fauquier Hospital before midnight.
“Rude Boy” is a nickname for Daniel Farmer II, now 25, of Nokesville, according to testimony from Lincoln Williams Sr., the victim’s father, during the first day of Farmer’s jury trial on Monday. Farmer is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in connection with Williams Jr.’s death. The trial could last as many as five days.
Another man, 39-year-old Myison Ellis of Waynesboro, was convicted in March 2020 of firing the shot that killed Williams. Prosecutors alleged during the March 2020 trial that Farmer came up with a plan to rob Williams of drugs and money and recruited Ellis to commit the robbery itself. Following his conviction, Ellis was sentenced to 51 years in prison.
Ellis, however, has maintained his innocence throughout the case and has since appealed his conviction to the Court of Appeals of Virginia, where his case is pending.
During his trial, Ellis’ attorney claimed he was not involved in the robbery and homicide at all; that he did not own or use a gun and was not connected to the scene of the murder by any physical evidence. The attorney said that the only evidence against her client was the word of the alleged co-conspirators, who are also charged in the crime. She pointed out that investigators never found the murder weapon.
Before Farmer’s trial began Monday, Judge James Fisher ruled that the defense is not permitted to reference the fact that Ellis was convicted in connection with the same case, saying Farmer’s guilt or innocence should be determined by the jury solely on the merits of the evidence presented this week.
In her opening statement Monday, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Cassandra argued that Farmer planned the armed robbery of Williams and recruited Ellis to “do the dirty work.” Farmer, who had previously sold narcotics to Williams, was upset that Williams had sold him “bad product” shortly before the homicide and wanted to retaliate, she said. “Rude Boy felt ripped off,” she added, using Farmer’s nickname.
Williams advertised on social media that he had just received a shipment of cocaine to sell, Cassandra said, and Williams always kept drugs in the same backpack. Cassandra did not allege that Farmer was present at the scene of the homicide. But, she said, “Without him planning the robbery, Lincoln Williams might still be alive today.”
Defense attorney Robert Bryan countered in his brief opening statement that there is insufficient evidence to tie his client to Williams’ death. “Mr. Farmer did not always make the right decision,” Bryan said, referencing Farmer’s criminal history and his alleged false statements to investigators after Williams’ death.
“But I want you to keep your eye on the ball,” he told the jury, asking them to consider the facts presented at the trial fairly. Prosecutors would fail to prove Farmer’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, he claimed, “very simply, because he did not do it.”
Prosecutors begin presenting evidence
Cassandra and her fellow prosecutor, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Owens, called six witnesses Monday afternoon, focusing mostly on the hours before and after Williams Jr. was shot.
Williams Sr., though, testified that he had met Farmer 12 days before his son’s death. On Aug. 14, 2019, Farmer came to the Williams’ residence on Old Auburn Road and introduced himself as “Rude Boy,” Williams Sr. told the jury.
Williams Sr. said that he confronted Farmer about hanging out with his son, telling the jury that he didn’t trust Farmer. “[Farmer] said he was taking my son under his wing to teach him ‘the game,’” Williams Sr. told the jury.
When asked what he understood ‘the game’ to mean, Williams Sr. said that it meant “to be a hustler” and to sell drugs. When Farmer came to the Williams’ residence in mid-August, Williams Sr. said that he saw his son and Farmer with cocaine in Williams Jr.’s bedroom.
On the evening of his son’s death, Williams Sr. said that he saw cocaine in his son’s bedroom. “We got into it, so I was kind of pissed off at him,” Williams Sr. said. His son then left to go to Walmart, leaving before 10 p.m.
A motion sensor installed in the driveway alerted Williams Sr. that someone was in the driveway at 10:11 p.m., he testified. He ignored it. “I always go outside,” he said of the motion-sensor alerts, “and I didn’t that night because I figured it was a stupid animal.”
Cassandra alleged in her opening statement Monday that Williams Jr. had been “ambushed” in the driveway, and testimony during Ellis’ trial alleged that Ellis and another co-defendant, Lucretia Robinson, arrived at the residence while Williams Jr. was at the store. (Robinson pleaded guilty last year to acting as an accessory to a homicide after the fact. She was sentenced to 1 year and 10 months in prison.)
At about 10:30 p.m., Williams Jr. staggered inside and woke up his mother, Crystal Williams. At first, “I thought he had just been beat up,” she testified Monday; there was so much blood, she said, it was impossible to see what would later be identified as a single gunshot wound to his forehead.
“I kept asking, ‘Do you know who did this?’ And he kept telling me, ‘Yes.’”
When Williams Sr. became aware of what happening, he grabbed a gun and went outside to look for the perpetrators, but he didn’t see anything in the driveway or the yard; a few moments later, he saw a car speeding down the road in front of the house. Williams Sr. then went back inside and called 911, he testified.
When on the phone with a dispatcher, Williams Sr. repeatedly asked his son who had shot him while his mother tried to clean blood off his body. “He wouldn’t tell me,” Williams Sr. said. “He might have been trying, but he was so full of blood.” Instead, Williams Jr. initially held up two fingers in response to the question, his father testified.
Eventually, Williams Jr. gained the strength to speak. “He said – it just spat right out – he said: “Rude Boy!” Williams Sr. testified.
“The last thing my son said to me before he died in my hallway was: ‘Don’t let me die.’”
The next day, Williams Sr. discovered his backpack – which was identical to one used by his son -- had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle; the father’s backpack contained ordinary items like heartburn medication and a phone charging cable, he said.
An identical backpack was found in Williams Jr.’s bedroom, according to testimony from Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent Michael Jones on Monday. That backpack contained 38-caliber ammunition and was found along with a 38-caliber revolver and a “tactical shotgun,” he said.
“White chunky material … consistent with cocaine” and a mixing bowl containing a similar substance were also found in the victim’s bedroom, he testified. Jones also found what he suspected to be “owe sheets” consistent with someone dealing narcotics, he testified.
According to separate testimony from Dep. Joseph House of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, $810 in cash was found in Williams’ wallet when he was taken to the hospital after being shot.
Farmer had been scheduled to go on trial in March 2020, immediately following Ellis’ conviction, but the pandemic repeatedly delayed the trial until this month. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.