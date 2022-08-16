The last major expansion of the town of Warrenton’s boundaries came in 1992, when the town and county petitioned a court to incorporate the Gold Cup subdivision into Warrenton, along with the Walker Drive residential and industrial corridor, the Oliver City neighborhood, the Monroe Estates subdivision and the industrial area east of Falmouth Street and south of Old Meetze Road. But several years later, another effort to expand the town’s boundaries died after vehement public opposition.
The Warrenton Town Council in 1996 again initiated the process of expanding the town boundaries. The rationale then, as now, focused in part on the town’s lack of zoning authority in areas of the Warrenton Service District that were not brought into town limits in 1992 — that is, in places where the town in some cases had agreed to provide water and sewer connections to future developments.
“The question then becomes,” wrote then-Town Attorney Henry Day in a July 1996 memo to the town council, “whether or not the boundary adjustment of 1992 has met the goals of the council in providing economic development opportunities and insuring an orderly development of the sewer and water service in town.”
Day said that the lack of zoning control outside of town limits could prove burdensome to the town’s utilities. “The problem, of course, is that the town does not control the zoning outside of its boundaries and therefore it is at the will of the county in providing service,” Day wrote. “The county may, if it chooses, increase the density in any zoned area outside of the town and the town would be obligated to provide the service at the density approved by the county.”
The lack of zoning control creates a situation where the town is “unable to predict its obligation to provide future service,” Day added.
In September 1997, county supervisors “passed a resolution … directing county administrators to begin adjusting the boundary of one of the three parcels totaling more than 1,000 acres in the town’s annexation proposal,” The Washington Post reported at the time. “The supervisors also agreed to begin looking at ways to annex the other two parcels,” the Post added, including more than 500 acres owned by the Arrington family and about 600 acres owned by John Benner.
“We’re expecting certain concessions from the town,” then-Supervisor David Mangum (Lee District) told the Post. “That’s what we’ve told them—if they start making major residential developments in those plots, then we’ll get some kind of proffer,” he said.
The Post noted supervisors’ concern that “residential development … could be a burden on Fauquier schools.”
- By Coy Ferrell/Fauquier Times Staff Writer
Areas of focus
By January 1998, a joint town-county committee had met repeatedly and focused their discussions on five areas totaling 1,122 acres. Then-Warrenton Town Manager John Anzivino wrote a nine-page memo to town council members that month outlining the scope of the proposal and the rationale for it.
“The proposed areas for boundary adjustment are extensive based upon the town’s current boundaries and would provide the town significant opportunities to manage growth around the town into the foreseeable future,” Anzivino wrote. “Of particular note,” he added later, “is the opportunity for the town to develop additional jobs for citizens through either new commercial or industrial development areas and to plan and manage growth around the town in a manner which is more compatible with the current town. This is particularly important since the town provides utilities to or around those areas in question and failure to manage the properties as in-town developments could result in protracted discussions on just how many utilities should or must be provided.”
The largest tract under discussion was the 512 acres called Alwington Farm that was then owned by the Arrington family. The land is located just west of U.S. 15/17/29 and south of town limits. The farm then extended roughly from Taylor Middle School in the north to Lovers Lane in the south.
Though the main section of the property has never been incorporated into Warrenton, some of the northern portions were eventually split off and Walmart, Home Depot and Brumfield Elementary School were built on the remnant parcels. Those rump tracts were incorporated in town by the early 2000s, leaving about 480 acres of the original Arrington property undeveloped today.
Of those 480 acres of Alwington Farm, 234 acres were rezoned by county supervisors in 2015 to make way for a 217-home, 55-or-older development now planned by Van Metre Homes. The entire remaining Arrington property, which is zoned for rural-agricultural use, would be incorporated into Warrenton if the current boundary line proposal is adopted. A 54-acre tract is now owned by a New Baltimore housing developer, David Finan, through a business entity called Alwington Estates LLC.
The other major area discussed in the late 1990s is not part of the current talks. This is the so-called Benner area, comprised of about 503 acres located east of the Eastern Bypass and bisected by Academy Hill Extended. It has since been subdivided into several residential developments, including Warrenton Chase, The Woods at Warrenton, White’s Mill and Millfield, totaling hundreds of residential lots. Most of the area is currently served by town water.
The four remaining areas discussed in the 1990s were much smaller.
One was the 44-acre parcel, now owned by a religious organization, located on the ridge just north of the U.S. 15/17/29 interchange between Walmart and Laurel Ridge Community College. Now zoned for residential development, the land would be incorporated into town limits if the current proposal is adopted.
A second was comprised of 40 acres on Springs Road on which the Blue Hills and Dakota Springs subdivisions were ultimately built. It is also part of the current boundary adjustment proposal.
A third was the triangular 15-acre parcel north of the U.S. 17 spur that, while still vacant today, is now zoned for residential development and owned by Rixeyville developer David Dobson. It is not part of the current boundary proposal.
A fourth, 7-acre parcel near the U.S. 17 spur interchange was later purchased by Highland School and is now part of that campus. Subsequently, it was incorporated into town limits.
Supervisors articulate concerns
The January 1998 Anzivino memo identified three “issues of concern” related to the potential boundary adjustment.
First, the memo said, the town’s current ordinance automatically rezoned land incorporated into town to residential use with up to R-15 zoning, which allows up to 1 home per 15,000 square feet, or slightly less than three homes per acre. Much of the county land then — as now — was zoned R-1, which allows up to one home per acre. “Consequently, the council should direct the planning commission to develop a zoning classification system similar to the county’s R-1 district prior to the boundary adjustment being completed,” Anzivino wrote.
The second issue concerned active farms that may be incorporated into town. Anzivino said that the town council could choose to adopt a land-use tax-break program for these properties to promote agriculture.
Third, Anzivino said one of the county’s concerns was that the developers of new residential subdivisions in town had not been paying into the school division as they would if the subdivision been built in the county. That left the county on the hook to help pay the costs of additional students the development brought to public schools. “This is an issue that may need to be dealt with,” Anzivino wrote.
In March 1998, town officials produced a draft memorandum of understanding that, had it been enacted by the town council and the board of supervisors, would have petitioned a court to approve a boundary adjustment incorporating the entire Arrington property into Warrenton.
The same year, Walmart purchased an 18-acre parcel on the far north of the Arrington property, building a retail store there the following year in the face of fierce opposition from many residents.
A letter from Arabelle Arrington to town officials in April 1999 indicated support for continuing the boundary talks for the remainder of her land, though she noted that she was “far more interested in seeing additional commercial and/or high tech industry” on her property, as opposed to new housing. “As long as we are granted land use tax [for the agricultural-zoned portion of the property],” she continued, “we can continue our farm operation.”
By August 1999, the boundary adjustment talks had become more detailed. “The main point of contention is the Arrington property, a 460-acre tract on Warrenton’s southern end, site of the new Wal-Mart store,” the Fauquier Times-Democrat reported at the time. “While all agree that the 30-acre Wal-Mart land itself should be part of the town, there is disagreement about the remainder of that property, which is zoned for commercial and residential development.”
At least one Warrenton councilman supported incorporating the entire Arrington property. “That’s a huge piece of land, and it’s something the town should have control over,” then-Councilman Frank Foley said at the time, according to the Times-Democrat. But others disagreed, citing concerns about providing utilities. (The 2015 rezoning agreement stipulated that the town would provide water to the subdivision, but not sewer. Instead, the developer is required to build a drain field.)
Some county supervisors were concerned about losing control of zoning on the property, and the subsequent impact that could have on funding for county services. “Supervisors want assurances that if large housing projects are approved, the town will ask for proffers to offset the cost incurred by the county of providing public safety and school services to those residents,” the Times-Democrat reported.
A draft memorandum of understanding in 1999 tried to address the issue of school funding. “The Town of Warrenton states its intent to create … a line item for voluntary contributions and proffers to address the capital costs of public education,” the draft MOU read in part.
Public hearing derails negotiations
Talks continued over the next few months. By the time the talks culminated in a joint public hearing before the town council and board of supervisors in March 2000, the Arrington property had been dropped from the overall boundary plan.
Still, only one person spoke in support of the boundary adjustment, an attorney for one of the property owners advocating to incorporate their land into town. “I’m a little surprised at the naivete expressed so far that none of the properties will be developed if they stay in the county,” the attorney said, according to a Times-Democrat report. “Warrenton Service District is the place people are supposed to move it.” Those pleas “fell on deaf and unfriendly ears,” the Times-Democrat reported.
“The idea of adjusting Warrenton boundaries to include more county land seems to have died on the table Monday night,” the Times-Democrat reported. “The joint public hearing … played out according to a script now familiar to many local residents.
“The part of ‘A Proposal That Will Lead to Increased Growth in Fauquier County’ was played by the boundary adjustment proposal, which would move more than 500 acres of county land (mostly zoned for residential development) into town.
“The part of ‘The People’ was played by the usual cast of slow-growth activists, with special guest appearances by a number of residents from the affected areas east of Warrenton.
“The part of ‘Shadowy Forces’ was played by a small number of people who own large tracts of land outside of town, and who requested the boundary adjustment of their properties several years ago. None of those people spoke at the public hearing to defend the idea of a boundary adjustment.
“And the part of ‘Look What Uncontrolled Growth Will Lead To’ was played, as always, by the city of Manassas.”
A then-candidate for town council said at the hearing, “The picturesque landscape of our town will slowly be changed. When does it stop?” It was a sentiment echoed by another two dozen speakers, the Times-Democrat reported.
After 2000
Although efforts to pursue a boundary adjustment stalled after that public hearing, the Walmart, Home Depot and Brumfield Elementary properties were incorporated into the town in the early 2000s — along with the parcels now occupied by the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility and Athey Sports Complex. The rest of the areas discussed in the 1990s, however, remain outside town limits, except for the 7-acre Highland School property.
Keeping those areas outside of town limits did not stop residential development.
After a failed attempt by the Arringtons later in 2000 to gain approval for a “Fauquier Town Center” that would have included more than 500,000 square feet of commercial space on some of their remaining property south of Walmart, county supervisors rezoned the northern section of that property in 2015 for a planned residential community.
A 54-acre tract separated from the main Arrington property is currently zoned R-1 by the county, meaning that — in theory — up to 50 homes could be built on the property by right; it is within the boundaries of the Warrenton Service District, though it is not currently slated for water and sewer service from the town.
In the “Benner area” east of the Eastern Bypass, hundreds of suburban homes have been built since the boundary adjustment talks ceased in 2000. The 40-acre property on Springs Road has been since subdivided into 19 residential lots, the Blue Hills and Dakota Springs subdivisions.
