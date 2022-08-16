photo_ft_news_BLA-4.jpg

New suburban single-family homes are seen in the Warrenton Chase subdivision east of Warrenton town limits. Dubbed the "Benner area" in the 1990s, major landowners then requested that the area be incorporated into Warrenton. The plan was nixed, however, after broad public opposition to the boundary line adjustment became apparent. The opposition was based in part on fears that the Benner area would attract housing developers if it was incorporated into town. Currently outside town limits, the area has since been subdivided into several housing developments totaling hundreds of residential lots.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
1999 proposed boundary line adjustment: Published by the town of Warrenton in June 1999, this map shows the history of Warrenton boundary adjustments and the areas proposed for incorporation in the 1990s.
The Blue Hills subdivision is seen from Springs Road just outside Warrenton town limits. The owners of the then-vacant land asked in the 1990s to be incorporated into town, but the boundary line adjustment was nixed in 2000 after public opposition to the plan, based in part on fears that land incorporated into town would be developed into housing developments.
The town of Warrenton's wastewater treatment plant
The federal highway interchange between Laurel Ridge Community College and Walmart, just south of Warrenton town limits. The community college, located on the east side of the highway, and the Arrington property on the west side would each be incorporated into town if the current boundary adjustment is approved. The Arrington property was also included in boundary adjustment negotiations in the late 1990s.
