2021 VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Fauquier has new coach and potent team, youth movement at Kettle Run, Liberty has some veterans

Legendary coach Diana Story retired a few weeks ago, but the aim is the same for the Fauquier High volleyball team.
The 28-year veteran stepped aside to become an assistant principal at Fauquier, turning her established program over to former assistant Jen Linthicum.
Linthicum is a former Falcon star who was the varsity assistant last year and to begin this season.
She welcomes eight varsity returnees from a dynamic squad that won the Northwestern District title in the spring's condensed season. "They definitely have that drive," the new head coach said of the squad's competitive nature. "They do not want to lose."
Linthicum sees a quality blend of mental toughness and physical talent. "Especially after the news that coach Story was leaving, they have embraced that leadership role in handling the responsibilities with all of the changes," Linthicum said. "They definitely knew that they had to handle that themselves.
Fauquier is blessed with a corps of hitters which will make the Falcons difficult to defend because they can attack from anywhere on the floor, Linthicum said, noting the Falcon starters took a set from both Stone Bridge and Loudoun Valley in an Aug. 14 home scrimmage. The team also downed first-year school Gainesville in its other scrimmage.
"Both of them are huge names in volleyball. Taking a set off of both is a confidence builder," she added. "That means we are doing what we are supposed to be doing."
Despite the strong showing thus far, Linthicum stressed improvement in the "little things" that turn a good season into a special one. One of those areas lies off the court, but could severely damage the hopes if gone awry.
"We're trying to make sure everyone stays healthy. That's our No. 1 thing," the coach emphasizes, citing potential COVID-19 issues that could lead to lost practice time or games. "The team is conscious of doing everything they can to keep the team on the floor."
As far as goals, Linthicum is shooting for all the marbles. She was a member of the 2001-2002 Falcon unit that advanced to the state Group AA championship match, the first Falcon team in any sport to advance to a state championship tilt.
"The end game always is states," she began. "They can do it. They have every skill needed including that important camaraderie.
"I'm the last one who went all of the way to the state finals," Linthicum continued. "To come full circle from being there as a player under coach Story and reaching that game in my first year as a coach would be amazing."
Meet the new-look Cougars
New names abound this fall on the Kettle Run varsity volleyball roster.
The Cougars graduated eight seniors from the squad that tied for second in the final Northwestern District standings.
That’s left just four familiar faces to stabilize the current crew.
"We are young and a little inexperienced at the varsity level, but we are getting there," said coach Mike Howard.
"As far as filling the holes left by last year's seniors, the team is stepping up to the challenge of trying to live up to expectations," the Cougar coach said. "But they believe in each other and what we are trying to accomplish.
“I put it to them this way: 'We are not rebuilding, we are continuing to add to the program.'"
Howard said that coaches are still adjusting to maintaining their programs as COVID remains a problem.
"One of the biggest setbacks is the loss of a season last year," the coach said of the state-wide issue of limited number of matches and time to work with younger players.
"We really didn't have the time to develop the JV players, so they are going to have to play at a varsity level with only one season at the high school level. My team is soaking in all of the information that I am giving them as a coach."
Howard credits Mattie Heflin, Zoe Lily, Skye Perkins and Madison Canterbury, his foursome of varsity returnees, for their strong leadership that had led to a "sense of togetherness. This is going to help as the season goes along."
Kettle Run will need time to develop consistency, Howard said, because several players have switched roles this fall. He hopes to be running the offense smoothly by the season's midpoint and beyond.
"It will take a few more weeks to really get there because I think that with young players, sometimes they play not to make a mistake," Howard observed. "Once they settle into the season, they will be OK.
"I think that we have the potential to be a good team. We are going to be very competitive and might surprise a few teams.
"I hope to learn from our wins and losses and get better by improving in our play each week," Howard said. "The goal is to be at our best when districts start."
Veterans and rookies at Liberty
Integrating new players with veterans often is the greatest challenge for a coaching staff.
Carrie Marek and her fellow Liberty volleyball coaches have been searching to discover the recipe for success with the 2021 roster. Earlier this week, she seems to be satisfied with the early results.
"I have a mix of younger, less experienced players and veterans this year," she said of the combination of six new varsity athletes and six veterans. She expressed pride with the group's response thus far, as the Eagles debuted Tuesday against Eastern View.
"They are working hard and are a solid unit ," she said appreciatively. "They all support one another and are in it for the team rather than individual accomplishments."
She pointed out additional refinement still is needed, but the Eagle players are willing workers.
"Because we have new girls throughout our offense and defense, we are working on clean transitions and rapid movement to base positions," Marek said of a basic emphasis.
Liberty graduated many of its most effective spikers from last season, but the new crop is developing into a functioning crew.
"My goal each year for all of my teams is that they learn what teamwork means," she stated. "And I want them to look at mistakes as an opportunity to learn something rather than [being] a failure. Lastly, [we] want them to learn a love of the game of volleyball."
The Eagles experimented significantly in the first of their two preseason scrimmages. They used those observations to refine the lineup for the second scrimmage, and Marek believes the improvement was significant.
Marek is overjoyed to salvage a freshman team this fall. When the original tryout period began Aug. 2, a freshman squad seemed unlikely due to a low turnout. Rather than cancel the season, the staff made a concerted effort when school opened on Aug. 11 to advertise roster openings. The response led to more girls joining the program.
Marek said the middle school's cancellation of volleyball last year due to COVID-19 concerns probably caused the initial low interest.
