2021 FIELD HOCKEY PREVIEW: Kettle Run is defending champ, Falcons loaded with returning talent

With only four teams in the Northwestern District, the road to this fall's 2021 region field hockey playoffs is a short one.
Ony four league teams sponsor the sport this fall after Culpeper departed to join the Battlefield District. Meridian High School, formerly George Mason, is the fourth school joining defending champion Kettle Run, Fauquier and Liberty.
Two of the four will end up with regional playoff berths.
The regular-season champion earns an automatic regional slot, with the other going to the tournament champion or to the playoff runner-up if the same school claims both trophies.
Each school has only six district games, meaning each league outing will be a significant challenge. The smaller district has caused schools to shop around for non-district opponents, however.
Cougars have eight returnees from title squad
The Kettle Run Cougars are seeking to repeat as district champions after downing Liberty in overtime in last season's title game.
Kettle Run's task will not be easy after losing 10 seniors from the gold medal squad, placing an onus on the eight varsity returnees. Second-year coach Julie Kuhlberg realizes the challenge, causing her to reevaluate the current personnel.
"Losing 10 seniors last season has caused us to rethink positioning of returners," coach said. "We are working on players being able to sub into key locations outside their normal playing positions.
"These ladies are here to work. They are putting in the time to make themselves better at their sport," Kulhberg added.
Kettle Run has eight veterans and nine newcomers on the squad. Kulhberg said all have played previously in the program, meaning they understand the sport and positioning. The coaches can focus on fine tuning elements to bring the team forward as the season progresses.
The young Cougars faced an extremely difficult task last week in their season opener versus Riverside, the reigning Class 5 state runner-up. The Rams, who feature four Division I players, tallied an 8-0 mercy rule decision Aug. 23.
Kettle Run had only two days before its next context, but Kuhlberg said the improvement was evident after just one day of practice. The Cougars responded with a 1-0 win over Class 6 Osbourn Park on a goal from Kiersten Johannesen on a Grace Cunnungham assist.
"The team really showed they are coming together at the OP game," Kulhberg said of the team's first win. "The communication is there, and we are fine tuning field positions."
As for her top goal, Kulhberg did not point to one specific item. She instead focused on the process that will lead to wins.
"To work together to reach our full potential as a team and stay positive in game situations no matter what," Kukhberg said.
The squad opens its district slate Sept. 7 at Fauquier.
Lots of Falcons return
Fauquier has the largest crew of varsity veterans this fall, with a dozen returning to the fold. The veteran crew is seeking to rebound from a disappointing 2-7 campaign last spring in the Virginia High School League's condensed and relocated season due to the pandemic.
One of the biggest issues last season was the lack of a consistent offensive mindset. The players often retreated into a defensive posture and eschewed attacking opportunities.
Fauquier coach Brooke Settle sees a difference with this current crew.
"They are more offensively [minded]. This lineup has a better perception of the way you do touches [near the goal]," Settle said.
The Falcons exploded for a 6-0 mercy rule win over Class 6 Forest Park in their second game, receiving two goals each from Zofeya Maldonado and Jackie Timberlake and single scores by Marjorie Davenport and Emory Lillard.
"It was good to get good shots off and score some goals," Settle said of the dominant outing.
The Falcons dropped their other contests against a pair of Class 5 Stafford schools. Massaponnax took a 1-0 game in both teams' opener. Fauquier also dropped a 3-0 contest last Thursday at Riverbend in Fauquier's first game on artificial turf this season.
But Settle isn’t bothered by those losses to bigger programs.
"You've got to completely change your style of play for that type of surface," Settle said of the Riverbend loss. Her Falcons had to acclimate after spending all of its time on grass, adding the score was 1-0 until late into the final quarter. She also called Riverbend a quality team.
The Falcons face a difficult non-district slate with six of its 10 non-league games versus Class 5 and 6 schools.
Settle said her girls will need to step up the level of play against those schools, a positive aspect of a tough schedule.
"That's exactly what I told them," she began. "Sometimes, it is better to play difficult teams because that makes you play harder. If you only play pushovers, then you don't know what you have."
The Falcon coach called communication, field awareness and positioning of teammates as strong points as well as the chemistry.
"We have a lot of players who play well together," Settle said. "Play has been more connected than we have had in a while."
She added the Falcons also have a quality goalkeeper to anchor the defensive end in junior Erin Irvin, the coaches' association first-team choice last season.
A league title is an attainable goal for the group, Settle said, pointing to the experience, work ethic and cohesion.
"I'd like to see them take back the district championship," she concluded.
Liberty has new coaching staff
New faces are plentiful on the Liberty field hockey sideline this fall.
Not only did eight Eagles graduate from last season, there is a new coaching staff as well. The senior class accounted for 42 wins in four seasons and left behind a slew of school and county records on the watch of coach Katie Norman.
Norman resigned her coaching position following last season to spend more time with her two young children.
Replacing her on the sideline are co-coaches Erin Murton and Mikayla Diak, who will have the responsibility of fashioning a contender out of the large 22-girl roster. Eleven Eagles are back, but much of the team's offensive firepower left with the senior class.
Still, Diak and Burton like what they have seen thus far from the veterans and new players.
"The returnees are handling the challenge of filling the gaps from the previous season," Burton said. "They have stepped up, assuming their place as leaders and role models for the newcomers."
"I think they are all finally finding confidence in themselves that they can do this without the large group of seniors that graduated last year," Diak added, noting the vets continually take time to explain skills and ideas to the new players.
The weather has been burdensome by shortening or sometimes cancelling practices, yet the mood has remained upbeat.
"The girls have continued to remain positive and excited to play," Diak observed, wth Burton adding, "The girls want to be here. They are willing to put in the work to get the results they are striving for."
The skill set continues to improve. The primary focus in on-field communication, both coaches said, as they continue to meld the old with the new.
The Eagles will be searching for their first victory this week after dropping a 3-2 decision to Eastern View Aug. 24 in their lone game.
The two teams had a rematch Tuesday at Easten View. Liberty's unassisted goals came from Emma Costanzo and Summer Butler.
Liberty was unable to field a junior varsity team for the second consecutive year, leading to the exceptionally large varsity unit.
