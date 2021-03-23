You have permission to edit this article.
20-year-old Warrenton man arrested on child pornography charges

Warrenton Police detectives charged a 20-year-old man with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography on March 23.

WPD spokeswoman Chai Fuller said that Damien Clark of Warrenton was arrested and is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Fuller explained that detectives of the Warrenton Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation when they were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that possible images of child pornography had been shared on the internet. The investigation led to an address in Warrenton.

Warrenton detectives executed a search warrant and several electronic devices were seized, said Fuller. A forensic examination of the devices was completed by Warrenton Police detectives and arrest warrants were issued, she said.

The Warrenton Police Department has detectives assigned to the ICAC Task Force; they work with federal and state law enforcement partners to investigate crimes against children in Warrenton and the region.

