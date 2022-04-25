Savion Rojas-Smith, of Remington, pleaded guilty Monday to felony involuntary manslaughter after causing a head-on collision on Freemans Ford Road that killed two people. He now faces up to four years in prison.
Then 19 years old, Rojas-Smith was driving west in a 2016 Ford Fusion on Sept. 28, 2020 when he crossed the double yellow line “at a high rate of speed” and collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Honda Accord, according to the Virginia State Police.
Kathya Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, and Jamal Lambert, 20, of Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash; both were passengers in Rojas-Smith’s vehicle. Three occupants of the Honda were seriously injured, including a 44-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.
Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook agreed as part of the plea agreement to drop a second charge of involuntary manslaughter, citing in part Rojas-Smith’s cooperation with police and prosecutors. “At no point did he fight this,” Hook said, who also pointed out that Rojas-Smith has no other criminal record.
Rojas-Smith could face up to four years in prison according to the terms of a plea agreement announced in court Monday, and he was taken into custody Monday and will remain in custody until his next court hearing this summer. The agreement stipulated that Rojas-Smith should be first considered for the state’s “youthful offender program,” which requires the approval of both the Virginia Department of Corrections and a judge.
If he is approved for the program — he will be evaluated before his next court appearance — Rojas-Smith could be incarcerated for up to four years in a special prison facility for people who were under 21 at the time of their offense. Those facilities are required, among other things, to provide “cognitive behavioral restructuring” and “an initial period of military style drill” especially tailored to young people convicted of serious crimes.
Rojas-Smith is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11, at which point Circuit Judge Stephen Sincavage said he formally could accept Rojas-Smith’s guilty plea. Rojas-Smith did not speak at Monday’s hearing except to answer yes-or-no questions from the judge.
