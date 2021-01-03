Fauquier County Sheriff's Office is investigating two vehicle thefts in the Bealeton/Remington area that occurred between Friday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 29. A 2011 black Ford F250 and a 2014 maroon Kia Forte were reported stolen. Several residents also said that during the same timeframe someone rummaged through their vehicles; loose change and other items were stolen, said police.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said that a suspicious vehicle -- a Toyota 4Runner -- believed to be associated with the thefts was reported in the area Dec. 29.
Anyone with information about the alleged thefts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300. Callers may remain anonymous.
