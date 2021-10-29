2 people charged after high-speed car chase with 1-year-old in vehicle

A Warrenton woman and a Washington, D.C. man were arrested Oct. 27 after allegedly evading Fauquier sheriff’s deputies in a high-speed chase with a one-year-old child in the car.
The driver, Nicole Lewis, 48, of Warrenton has been charged with felony child endangerment, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
A passenger, Antonio Lewis, 26, of Washington, D.C. has also been charged with felony child endangerment.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, deputies with the FCSO were called to help Warrenton police officers investigate an alleged shoplifting incident at the Safeway in Warrenton, said Lewis. During the search, the FCSO spokesman continued, a sheriff’s deputy noticed a car near Nordix Drive and the Lee Highway access road that matched the description of the one the alleged shoplifter was driving.
But when the deputy activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped away “in excess of 100 mph north on Lee Highway,” according to a criminal complaint filed with the arrest. The chase continued up Lee Highway (Va. 29), crossing the border into Prince William County, with the suspect car “erratically changing lanes and swerving in and out of traffic to avoid law enforcement,” Lewis added.
The driver, later identified as Nicole Lewis, at one point turned onto Virginia Oaks Drive in Gainesville and allegedly crashed into another vehicle, the complaint said. She then continued driving through the residential neighborhood before coming to a stop at a dead end on the 14100 block of Clubhouse Road.
When deputies took Nicole and Antonio Lewis into custody, Lewis said, they found that “a 1-year-old child was also an occupant in the vehicle.” No injuries were sustained during the incident, according to Lewis.
Both Nicole and Antonio Lewis were taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where they remain in custody pending a bond hearing.
