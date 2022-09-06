Two of the four defendants charged in the 2021 murder of Charles “Trip” Bopp III, of Remington, will plead guilty, according to court documents. A three-week jury trial for the remaining two defendants remains scheduled to begin Sept. 19 in Loudoun County Circuit Court, where the trial was moved by a judge because of a “multitude of security deficiencies” in Fauquier County court facilities.
Attorneys for Martin Martinez, of Manassas, and Jury Guerra, of Woodbridge, submitted filings in July indicating they will enter guilty pleas. Court documents do not specify which of the four felony charges — including first-degree murder — would be included in their pleas. A plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Fauquier County Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Romero told the Fauquier Times on Tuesday that “no offers or agreements have been made” to either Martinez or Guerra. “[I]t is our understanding that both of those defendants will be entering guilty pleas to all of the charges on Sept. 15,” Romero said, adding, “They could of course still change their mind and decide to go to trial.”
Lisa Caruso, the attorney representing Martinez, declined to comment. An attorney for Guerra did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Bopp, the son of a retired high-ranking Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy, was shot and killed April 22, 2021, at his home on a farm near Remington. Prosecutors have presented text messages, videos, cell phone location data and, in one instance, GPS data from a court-ordered ankle monitor worn by one of the defendants, to argue that the homicide occurred because the defendants were trying to rob a nearby residence but went to the wrong address. DNA and fingerprint evidence will also be part of prosecutors’ case, according to court filings.
Bopp, who has no reported connection to any of the defendants, was ambushed in his driveway, according to prosecutors.
Martinez is “highly likely” to be called by prosecutors as a witness in the upcoming trial, according to an Aug. 2 filing from Martinez’ attorney. Martinez has been threatened and assaulted because of his intention to testify, according to the same court filing, which requested successfully that Martinez be moved from the Loudoun jail to the Fauquier jail for his own safety.
Darren Davis and José Pereira, both of Manassas, are also charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Bopp’s death.
Judge reaffirms change of venue
Fauquier prosecutors have continued to argue that the trial should be held in Fauquier County, especially now that only two defendants will be on trial at once. “It is not uncommon to have two defendant jury trials in Fauquier County Circuit Court,” said a July 14 motion from Fauquier prosecutors, which also said that holding the trial in Loudoun will cost Fauquier County at least $10,000.
“There is adequate space for trials of this size [in Fauquier court buildings] and therefore there is no reason for both Fauquier and Loudoun to have to incur these rather large expenditures,” the filing said.
Circuit Judge James Plowman disagreed, however, reaffirming in an Aug. 2 ruling that the trial will be held in Loudoun County. Plowman is the same judge who ruled initially that the trial should be moved.
Discussions about upgrading or expanding Fauquier’s court facilities date back to at least the 1990s and came to a head after a 2019 report referenced by Plowman. County supervisors last year included a $55 million line item in the county’s five-year capital spending plan to build a new 100,000-square-foot consolidated court facility. This year, however, supervisors took the courthouse out of the five-year plan, arguing that the bond referendum required to borrow that amount of money would likely fail.
(1) comment
Article is as much about drumming up support for $55M Courthouse as the murder trial. Bond issue wouldn’t pass—they got that much right.
