The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has had three deputies test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The first positive case was revealed on July 23. The two most recent positive tests were announced today by FCSO spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis.
It is not known how, when or where the deputies were exposed, said Lewis. Contact tracing is being conducted internally and externally; individuals with whom the deputies had close contact are being notified.
Lewis said that since the positive tested results were received, the deputies have not been in contact with the public. Neither has been hospitalized.
Lewis said that "the Fauquier Sheriff's Office is following all the proper protocol and procedures to ensure this exposure has not affected any other personnel, families or the general public."
