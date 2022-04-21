Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men and a juvenile yesterday for allegedly shooting a speed limit sign with a rifle while driving along Springs Road outside Warrenton.
Anthony Good, 22, of Newport News, has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. Dylan Cohen, 20, of Mineral, who is alleged to have been driving, faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and has been released on recognizance, according to FCSO spokesman Lt. Steven Lewis.
Authorities are also seeking to charge the juvenile involved in the shooting for reckless handling, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and damaging property, said Lewis, who only identified the juvenile as a male Culpeper resident.
Charging documents allege that Cohen was driving Goode and the child, and as the car neared the intersection of Springs Road and Turnbull Road, Cohen “slowed down to let [the] juvenile discharge” a semi-automatic rifle from the front passenger seat. Goode then fired the same rifle from the back seat. A roadside speed limit sign along the stretch of road was later found with fresh bullet holes, according to a criminal complaint filed with their arrest.
The trio ultimately made their way to the Red Roof Inn in Warrenton, the complaint continued, where they were met by Warrenton Police officers and Fauquier sheriff’s deputies, who took them into custody.
At the time of his arrest, Goode was on probation for an attempted robbery conviction in Chesterfield.
