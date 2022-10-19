The Warrenton Town Council has two at-large seats up for grabs in the November general election and two candidates— David McGuire and Paul Mooney — seeking those seats. That means both will win unless a write-in candidate earns more votes.
Mooney describes himself as a husband, father, U.S. Marine Corps reservist and small business owner. “My wife grew up here, and we would not want to live anywhere else,” Mooney said. “As a town councilman, I will be evaluating all decisions based on three main considerations: Does it maintain Warrenton as a small town? Is it family-friendly? And is it fiscally responsible? Those are my three pillars of decision-making,” he said.
McGuire’s family has 100 years of law-enforcement service, and his mother was a schoolteacher. “They taught me the values of honor, love of country and to work hard for the common good,” he said of his family. “As a police officer with specialized military training, after 9/11, I was called to serve in combat during ‘The Global War on Terrorism,’” he said. “I believe that public service is noble and necessary when you can serve with integrity, faith and family. It is a way to give back to the community in which I live.
The Fauquier Times asked both candidates to submit answers to questions via email. Some answers have been edited for length and clarity:
What are the most important issues facing the town?
McGuire: Warrenton is a unique place with charm and significant historic heritage. We need to defend our town against ever-encroaching urban sprawl from neighboring communities. To prevent lobbyists and special Interest groups from impacting town decisions, it is imperative that we continue to elect officials who believe in citizens’ voice in government.
Mooney: Citizens must have faith in their government, and the government should behave in a manner that earns trust. Part of that is how thoughtful and transparent it is in making hard decisions, including about taxing and spending.
How specifically would you address these issues as a council member?
Mooney: When making decisions and voting, I will be guided each time by my three pillars, and with input from the citizens. Protect our unique small town, be fiscally responsible and family friendly, and understand the community’s desires.
McGuire: I will make every decision with the idea of keeping Warrenton a vibrant place to raise a family or to start a local business. I plan to listen and canvass public opinion on issues to gather all the facts before I decide.
What is your stand on the proposed Amazon data center?
McGuire: I’m still gathering the facts. I've been to the meetings and hearing the concerns of town residents.
Mooney: I am aware of the review process and am following it closely. But given the size, location and nature of the building and its purpose, it is already clear that there are several unchangeable components that make me highly skeptical that the data center will be consistent with all my pillars of decision-making: Does it maintain Warrenton as a small town? Is it family-friendly? And is it fiscally responsible?
I also believe that we may be deciding between zero and multiple data centers - not just one. That is not consistent with being a small town. Ashburn used to be a small town … something to think about.
Plus, as my friend Jesse Straight (farmer and founder of Whiffletree Farm) said, “There is no need to build anything in Warrenton that is not beautiful and will make your children and grandchildren proud to come back.” Beautiful things lift us up, and ugly things bring us down.
What skills do you have that will help you as a council member?
Mooney: As a military officer, I have often had to work with teams of many different personalities and temperaments and get everyone together for one goal. I understand that the difference between good leadership, and bad leadership is the difference between succeeding and failing.
As a husband and father, I see, hear and understand what families need and are looking for.
As a business owner I see what businesspeople need, and I am always coordinating frugality with excellent outcomes.
McGuire: As a retired law enforcement professional, I will work with the Warrenton Police Department’s strategic plan to ensure crime reduction and traffic safety. My military experience has taught me how to build teams for the common good.
What is your vision for the town?
McGuire: Warrenton is a unique and special place that has hometown charm and significant historic heritage. To ensure preservation of our town, I believe all comprehensive and improvement plans must include preserving our historical buildings and charm while ensuring we have the necessary infrastructure to support our existing citizens and businesses, as well as any future conservative growth.
Mooney: Warrenton is a very special place. I would not want to live anywhere else, and the more people I talk to the more I hear it said, “I could do my job anywhere … but I chose to do it here in Warrenton.” Our town is in an amazing place between our nation’s capital and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.
My vision is to keep Warrenton’s small-town feel, historical significance, charm and family-friendly atmosphere, all while supporting local businesses and the greater community with responsible, conservative growth.
Does Warrenton need to increase its stock of affordable/attainable housing? Why or why not. If yes, how?
Mooney: I am very interested in creating workforce housing. That is very important. The officer walking our streets keeping everyone safe, the teacher just starting out and looking to make an impact in the community and others meeting the needs of Warrenton should be able to live in the community they serve. Their working and living nearby will create a more functional community. Initiatives like the one presently before council, on Main Street density, are a good start.
McGuire: It is important that we have enough inventory to attract new families and young professionals while maintaining our hometown charm.
Do you have any initiatives in mind to attract businesses here?
Mooney: BPOL (Business, Professional, and Occupational License) tax reform. I think this is something we need to look at and review for fairness.
McGuire: There must be a positive environment to support local business.
Are there any Parks and Rec projects you would like to see?
Mooney: We need to see more projects for our families and youth. I think the new bowling center is a wonderful start, but I also think an amphitheater at Eva Walker Park and maybe a splash pad somewhere in town would be very good additions for family events.
McGuire: We need to expand more activities for our youth. Galaxy Strikes Bowling Center is a very good start.
How should the town increase its revenue streams? Or should the town instead be looking at ways to decrease spending?
McGuire: I’m a fiscal conservative and do not believe in waste. We need to look at all aspects of spending and revenue. There must be a balance that maintains services while fostering business growth.
Mooney: Step one – do no harm: Keep Warrenton beautiful. It is our greatest asset. For all the reasons we like living in Warrenton; new businesses should want to be here, and we need to do a better job of telling our story so we can attract more businesses, fill vacancies, and in turn, increase revenue. But from my review of the budget, I can also see that there is money being spent that is not necessary and/or responsible.
How well is the 2040 Comprehensive Plan working to guide decision making? Explain.
Mooney: It is too early to know for sure, but it is hard to ignore that the application for a data center on the hill off Blackwell Road is not consistent with the Comp Plan. That is very troubling for a range of reasons. There was no mention of data centers in the comp plan. The administration, after passing the comp plan, then approved a zoning text amendment to permit data centers. It would seem that through the years’ long process, data centers were intentionally left out as they would be greatly unpopular.
McGuire: All comprehensive plans and improvements must include preserving Warrenton’s hometown charm and heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.