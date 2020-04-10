Following a nationwide, historic spike in unemployment numbers, 1,029 people in Fauquier County filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending on April 4, according to an April 9 press release from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Only three weeks before, during the week ending in March 14, a total of just nine claims were filed in the county. Since then, 2,036 Fauquier residents have applied for unemployment benefits; that total represents about 4.7% of county residents ages 18 to 64.
Across the state, the numbers are striking. “[The latest numbers] brings the sum of March 21, March 28, and April 4 weekly initial claims filings to 306,143, which equals all of the previous weeks' claims from 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined,” said the press release.
The release added further context. “The numbers of initial claims filed during the week ending April 4, 2020 was 67.4 times higher than the comparable 2019 week.”
The dramatic increase “is clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus,” the release said, adding that workers in the accommodations and food service fields were initially the most severely impacted. The release noted, however, that “impacts have broadened to include more jobs in other sectors like manufacturing, transportation and even certain types of health care.”
Claims across Virginia jumped by 34,872 from the previous week, which was less than the increase of 60,318 the previous week. Though the numbers are continuing to rise, the release said that the latest statistics “may indicate a deceleration, or ‘flattening of the curve,’ after late-March’s steep trajectory of weekly increases.”
Jeanian Clark, the vice president of Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education at Lord Fairfax Community College, cautioned that the spike in unemployment claims may not subside quickly. “There is conjecture as to whether all claims have actually been received,” citing anecdotal instances of claimants unable to complete their applications because filing systems are overwhelmed.
Clark said that the patterns she is seeing locally match national trends, with the hospitality, service and tourism industries especially hard hit, along with manufacturing and small businesses more generally.
She said that workforce needs may be permanently altered in the post-pandemic economy. The public health situation has forced many businesses to shift how they deliver their product to customers – especially in the field of online commerce and logistics – and she anticipates that demand for workers skilled in internet technology and cloud services will continue to increase.
Along with ecommerce and shipping, she said that the telehealth model may become more popular as the public has become more accustomed to consulting doctors over the phone and video conference during the pandemic. “We’ve seen a huge jump in telemedicine that we think might be sustained,” she said, adding that growth in its popularity may shift the workforce needs of the healthcare industry.
Clark added the requirement to apply for jobs while receiving unemployment benefits have been waived temporary, potentially creating an opportunity for individuals who wish to change careers or receive job training.
“If you were thinking about what a different career might look like, now might be the perfect time to explore that,” she said, adding that for some workers this time might be a good opportunity to “explore the ‘what if.’”
Clark commended the Virginia legislature for expanding funds several years ago for workforce development programs at community colleges. LFCC offers about 30 of these courses, called FastForward Credential Programs; the state pays for two-thirds of tuition.
For those who have been laid off and are receiving enough benefits to cover expenses, “folks probably, with little or no investment, can probably get trained,” she said. “These programs are weeks and months, not semesters and years. That’s the result of the investment [by the state government] three years ago,” she added.
The VEC announced on April 8 that several changes were being made to the state’s unemployment insurance program as a result of the federal CARES Act, which is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that Congress passed on March 26.
Normally, Virginia offers laid off workers up to $380 per week in unemployment benefits. The CARES Act provides up to an additional $600 for claims effective Sunday, March 29, until Friday, July 31. Increased benefits for eligible claimants under traditional unemployment insurance will start to be paid as soon as next week.
The federal stimulus package will also result in one-time payments to millions of Americans. Adults who make less than $75,000 a year are slated to receive the full $1,200 benefit. Married couples will receive up to $2,400, and families will receive $500 per child they claim on their tax returns.
The amount of emergency benefit decreases for those who make more than $75,000. Individuals earning more than $99,000, and couples making more than $198,000 after taxes do not qualify.
“The impacts on the businesses and their employees are devastating,” said Miles Friedman, the director of economic development for Fauquier County. He said that while he thinks the state and federal programs being implemented now are “pretty well designed,” he thinks more stimulus funds from the federal government will be necessary. “In my opinion, we have to prevent irreversible damage to the economy.”
One of the main priorities of the Economic Development Authority, he said, is to disseminate relevant and timely information. “There are so many resources now that can be tapped, it’s almost overwhelming,” he said of the local, state and federal stimulus programs available to businesses.
The EDA is also facilitating a microloan initiative for local businesses that he said might begin as early as next week. The initiative, which will be administered by local banks, would especially be helpful to local businesses trying to stay afloat as they await state and federal stimulus funds.
The authority is also planning to add two new components to the county’s COVID-19 information hub at https://fauquier-county-coronavirus-response-fauquiergis.hub.arcgis.com/: a directory of local job listings for businesses who need additional staff and a business survey, which Friedman said he hopes will help drive state and federal stimulus policy along with other surveys from around the state.
