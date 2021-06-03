17-year-olds accused of killing Derek De La Iglesia to face jury trial in December

Culpeper 17-year-olds Khaliq Clark and Tyekwan Webster will face a five-day jury trial together in December in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of Liberty High School graduate Derek De La Iglesia. Charging documents alleged the homicide, which took place in a parking lot outside an apartment complex on Warrenton’s Jackson Street, was the result of an attempt to rob De La Iglesia.
Both teenagers will be tried as adults. They are charged with first-degree murder in connection with De La Iglesia’s death; they were arrested Jan. 25 and remain in custody. In addition to the murder charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, each is charged with using a firearm in the commission of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The five-day trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 6 and end Dec. 10.
Clark also faces a separate murder charge in Culpeper County in connection with the Dec. 31, 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor. Clark pleaded not guilty to that charge this week and is scheduled to face a four-day trial in Culpeper beginning Oct. 19, according to reporting from the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Additionally, Clark entered an “Alford Plea” – an acknowledgment there is enough evidence to convict, but not an admission of guilt -- to one felony count of attempted grand larceny in Culpeper County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court earlier this year, the Star-Exponent reported. That charge stems from an alleged June 23, 2020 burglary of Westside Grocery in Culpeper and is unrelated to either murder.
De La Iglesia, who had moved from Bealeton to Marshall a few days before his death, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a Feb. 9 search warrant affidavit filed by a Warrenton detective. He was found already deceased the afternoon of Oct. 6 in his vehicle, which was parked in front of an apartment complex on Jackson Street in Warrenton.
Clark and Webster communicated with De La Iglesia via Snapchat shortly prior to the murder, according to the affidavit. “Passing lord fair fax,” (sic) said one message, the affidavit alleged. “I’m here 6ro,” (sic) said another.
A third person, Tyrik D’Andre Simmons, 22, of Madison Heights, was arrested Jan. 12; he is accused of driving the suspects to the scene of the murder and back to Culpeper. He has been charged as an accessory after a homicide. Simmons is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 8. If a judge rules there is enough evidence against him to meet the probable-cause requirement, his case will be certified to a grand jury.
