There are about two dozen Fauquier High senior athletes going on to play sports in college this fall, then there’s Lucas McCulla.
The FHS senior will be a football manager for the University of Virginia football team.
The longtime FHS football manager was accepted for early admission at UVa. and got set up on the Cavaliers football team with help from FHS coach Karl Buckwalter, who knows Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who forwarded McCulla’s credentials.
“Lucas will be a tremendous asset to their program. Lucas did everything for us behind the scenes, with the players, uniforms and meals,” said Buckwalter.
“It is special, it is unusual. It is a full-time commitment,” he added of the arrangement, which required that McCulla interview.
McCulla was part of a 60-minute signing ceremony on April 7 to honor 14 senior athletes.
With 24 college-bound athletes overall, it’s one of the school's highest in recent years.
With a class of approximately 330, that means Fauquier is near the national average at 7.3 percent.
"It's a rare occasion that kids get to do that," Mark Ott, Fauquier's director of student affairs, said of the Falcon haul. "Having 24 from our school is an honor."
Other Falcon athletes honored:
-ALYSSA ROBSON: Will run track at Liberty University (NCAA Division I in Atlantic Sun Conference)
-AUBREY FERNANDEZ: Will run track at Emory & Henry (NCAA D-II in Old Dominion Athletic Conference)
-GARRETT KRAMER: Will play football at Shepherd (W.Va.) (D-II in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference)
-GRAYSON KRAMER: Will play football at Shepherd (W.Va.) (D-II in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference)
-WYATT CROSON: Will play football at Hampden-Sydney (D-III in Old Dominion Athletic Conference)
-JONATHAN JOLICOEUR: Will play football at Saint Vincent (Latrobe, Pa.) (D-III in Presidents Athletic Conference)
-ETHAN POLSTER: Will play lacrosse at Berry (Ga.) (D-II in Southern Athletic Association)
-NICK CURTIS: Will play baseball at Muskingum (Ohio) (D-III in Ohio Athletic Conference)
-KATELYN BERN: Will play soccer at California University of Pennsylvania (D-II in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference)
-KATE FINKBEINER: Will play soccer at Lycoming (Pa.) (D-III in Middle Atlantic Conference)
-LILY FINKBEINER: Will play soccer at Lycoming (Pa.) (D-III in Middle Atlantic Conference)
-MAKAYLA PAIN: Will play soccer at Mount Saint Vincent (Bronx, N.Y.) (D-III in Skyline Conference)
-TAYTE MILLS: Will play golf at Bridgewater (D-III in Old Dominion Athletic Conference)
-GABBY GARRISON: Will play basketball at Penn State-Beaver (D-III in Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference)
-BHAVIKA REGETI: Will play basketball at Potomac State (W.Va.) (Junior college in Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.