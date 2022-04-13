A crowded field of 11 Republican candidates has emerged in the nominating race for the 10th Congressional District.
The candidates, a slate comprised of local elected officials, military veterans and business owners and executives, will compete in a party-run “firehouse primary” with ranked choice voting on Saturday, May 21. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), the incumbent, who is seeking her third term in office.
Geary Higgins, the 10th Congressional District Republican Committee chair, said the party expects a voter turnout of between 20,000 and 30,000 people the day of the primary. “We’ve got some really good candidates. We’re going to have a great nominee at the end of this,” Higgins said.
Willie Deutsch, Prince William County Republican Committee Vice Chair, told Fauquier Times the local party committees are “ready for a big turnout.”
The decennial redistricting process changed the boundaries of the 10th Congressional District in 2021. The 10th District gained Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, while losing Clarke County, Frederick County, Winchester City and parts of Fairfax County. Loudoun County, western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park remained in the district.
More than 80% of the 10th Congressional District’s estimated 570,000 voters live in Loudoun and Prince William counties.
The district is rated a “competitive” district by the Virginia Public Access Project. Former governor Terry McAuliffe carried the district over Gov. Glenn Youngkin by just under two points in the 2021 general election.
Higgins said he believes the new district lines “are better than the previous ones” for Republicans running in the district. “I’m very excited about the possibility of taking this seat back. We have a really good chance,” Higgins said.
Who are the Republican candidates?
There are 11 candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 10th Congressional District.
John Beatty is a Loudoun County School Board member representing the Catoctin District. He was elected to that position in 2019. Beatty works as an information technology director and a computer science teacher at The Heights School, a private Christian preparatory school in Potomac, Maryland.
Beatty was born in Portsmouth, Virginia but grew up in the Washington D.C. area. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, and minors in business and mathematics. He currently lives between Waterford and Lovettsville with his wife and their six children.
Dave Beckwith is a retired Air Force colonel who lives near Sterling, in Loudoun County. After his retirement in 2017, he continued working in military intelligence for the National Reconnaissance Office, an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, until March 2022.
Beckwith graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1987 before beginning a career in the Air Force. Beckwith and his wife Sally have three children. All three were homeschooled. Beckwith is “a staunch advocate for homeschooling and school choice,” according to his website.
Hung Cao is a retired U.S. Navy captain who served in special operations for 25 years. He lives in Purcellville, in Loudoun County, with his wife. Together they have five children whom they homeschool.
Cao is a refugee from Vietnam. His family escaped the country in 1975, shortly before the fall of Saigon, according to his website. Growing up, he briefly lived in West Africa before moving to Annandale in 1982.
While serving in the military, Cao deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. He returned from his final deployment to Afghanistan in Jan. 2021, eight months before the U.S. military withdrew. What he calls “the mishandling” of the United States’ exit from Afghanistan prompted Cao to run for U.S. Congress.
Mike Clancy is a senior vice president of Oracle, the second-largest computer software company in the world. Clancy and his wife live in Loudoun County. They have four children and are members of their local Catholic church.
Clancy earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in government and philosophy, earned a juris doctor from the George Washington University Law School and received a master’s degree in healthcare policy and bioethics at the University of Pennsylvania. Clancy began his career as a trial attorney for the U.S. Navy.
Theresa Coates Ellis is a Manassas City councilwoman and small business owner. She is the only Republican currently serving on the city council. She and her husband George have 7 children, all of whom attended public schools and state universities.
Coates Ellis founded the consulting firm Tackle Management and Marketing in 2006. She graduated from Millersville University in Pennsylvania in 1980, the first in her family to attend college. She graduated from George Mason University with a degree in business communication in 2013.
Coates Ellis is a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas.
John Henley is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and small business owner who lives in Nokesville. Henley served as an aircraft maintenance technician during Operation Desert Storm, before rising through the ranks to colonel. After retiring in 2019, he began working in the national security field for Voyager Space Holdings and Galapagos Federal Systems.
Henley and his wife run a small farm in Nokesville where he “enjoys time on the farm with his animals and gardening,” according to his website. They have five children and two grandchildren.
Jeanine Lawson serves on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors representing the Brentsville district. Lawson was first elected to the position in 2014 and has been re-elected twice. She serves as vice-chair of the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board.
Lawson said on her website that she has fought to “keep taxes low, support public safety agencies and manage growth,” while serving as a local elected official; she opposes “efforts to confiscate guns from law-abiding gun owners.”
Lawson has lived in Prince William County since 1995, where she and her husband raised their two children.
At 24, Caleb Max, of Loudoun County, is the youngest person seeking the nomination. Max’s grandfather is former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf (R), who represented the 10th District from 1981 until 2015.
Max founded a landscape company at the age of 17 and bought Pica Deli in Reston in January 2020. The restaurant was forced to close shortly after because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. In 2021, he founded the non-profit Athenai Institute, an organization that is “working to rid Chinese Communist Party influence on college campuses.”
Jeff Mayhugh is a small business owner from Manassas. He is the co-owner of Hardhits Custom Apparel, a screen printing and embroidery shop in Manassas, founded in 2005. Mayhugh is “running for Congress to restore our republic back to its intended form and stop our slide into plutocracy,” according to his website.
Brandon Michon, of Loudoun County, is managing director of FBRE Capital, a financial investment firm based in New York City. Michon was one of many Loudoun parents who challenged the Loudoun County School Board over its decision to shut down schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michon is running on a platform to grow the economy, reduce inflation and support law enforcement, according to his website. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University. Michon and his wife live in Hamilton, Virginia. They have four children.
Brooke Taylor, a single mom living in Middleburg in Loudoun County, has taught government at private Christian colleges Regent University and Liberty University and previously worked as a military defense subcontractor, according to her website.
If elected, Taylor said she will cut taxes, support increases to military spending and “return power to the parents in making decisions for their children,” according to her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.