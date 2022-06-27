About 100 local residents gathered on the grass at Courthouse Square in Warrenton on June 24 in quiet protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that for 50 years protected women’s constitutional right to an abortion.
Friday’s Supreme Court ruling gives the power to decide abortion rights to the states, many of which have already banned or severely restricted a woman’s right to an abortion. On Friday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said he would seek a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Youngkin released a statement saying, “We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life.”
Youngkin said he asked four anti-abortion legislators to help craft legislation to introduce when the General Assembly returns in January.
Roe v. Wade had been in place since 1973, the year state Rep. Elizabeth Guzman (Va. 31st-D), was born. She represents parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties in the Virginia House of Delegates. She told the crowd in Warrenton that freedom is what brought her to the United States and that women need freedom to make choices about their bodies.
“I speak in solidarity with females across the country to tell them that there is light at the end, and they are welcome to come to Virginia because we’re here to fight” for abortion rights, she said as some in the crowd clapped, cheered or raised fists in solidarity.
Most Americans – Democrats and Republicans – support abortion, Guzman said. A study released this month by the Pew Research Foundation says six in 10 Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
Those that gathered in Courthouse Square stayed on the grass and remained quiet, holding up a wide range of signs, including,“The Hardest Decision A Woman has to Make IS NOT Yours!” and “THEY WON’T STOP WITH ROE,” written above a depiction of a combined gay and trans pride flag.
Most motorists driving by honked and waved in solidarity. One person drove by and yelled, “Abortion is murder.” Onlookers shouted back, “Then don’t have one.” No counter-protesters were present Friday.
People who came to the protest expressed shock and worry about what the years ahead hold for women’s rights and for other constitutionally protected rights, such as gay marriage and birth control.
Mara Seaforest, who wore a T-shirt proclaiming “Pro Roe,” said she had undergone an abortion in 1969. “It was illegal then, and I couldn’t get birth control because I wasn’t married.” A doctor performed the abortion in a hotel room with the TV turned way up. Seaforest thought the volume was up in case she made too much noise, alerting others to the doctor’s illegal procedure.
“I grew up always believing that everyone has a choice to their own body, and that goes for a man or a woman,” said Chloe Lawson, who was at the protest with family. “Honestly, I grew up loving America, and now I don’t even want to celebrate the 4th of July.” She held a sign saying, “Keep your policies off my body.”
“It just kind of breaks my heart,” Carley Yates said of the court ruling. “I just hope that coming out here today I can help make a change and get everybody to see that this is an issue that needs to be talked about.”
Many protesters worried that overturning Roe v. Wade could put other constitutionally protected rights in danger under the conservative majority in the U.S. Supreme Court. That included Kirk Goolsby, who came to the protest with a sign that read “MY GUN HAS MORE RIGHTS THAN WOMEN?!” “It’s a slippery slope when you start taking rights away,” said Goolsby, who attended the protest with his daughter.
Rina Stapp attended the protest dressed as Wonder Woman, attracting the attention of a 5-year-old, Edith, who guessed Wonder Woman was at the protest to “help people.”
Stapp agreed that overturning Roe v Wade was a wrong that needs to be made right. “I feel it is a great travesty against women’s rights,” she said. “Many of these justices during their (nomination) hearings said that Roe v Wade was precedent – implying that they wouldn’t touch it -- and then one of the first things they all do together is overturn it,” Stapp said.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(1) comment
"the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that for 50 years protected women’s constitutional right to an abortion."
There ISN'T a constitutional right to an abortion. That's the whole point of the reversal.
