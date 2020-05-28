After police found a 1-year-old boy who, according to 911 callers, had been playing alone in the road near Markham, his father was arrested for felony child endangerment and possession of marijuana on Thursday.
Yesterday morning at about 8:15 a.m., Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 911 calls about a small child playing in the roadway in the 11500 block of Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway).
Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said that one driver advised they nearly struck the child in the roadway. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 1-year-old boy in the front seat of a car that belonged to one of the people reporting the incident. An investigation revealed the identity of the child and parents.
Hartman said that when deputies contacted the mother, she advised that the child had been left in the care of his father, Matthew Baxter, 34, of Marshall.
Deputies found Baxter at his home. Hartman said that an investigation determined Baxter had used marijuana and fallen asleep; the child was able to leave the house and walk to the road. Marijuana was found in plain view inside the residence, said Hartman.
An investigation resulted in the charges, and the child was turned over to his mother, Hartman said.
