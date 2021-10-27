1 person injured in fire at Leeds Court in Warrenton

One person was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns as a result of a structure fire in the 200 block of Leeds Court in Warrenton Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m.
According to Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens, Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, firefighters from the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company arrived seconds after dispatch to find the end unit of the Leeds Court townhouses heavily involved. One person was found on the sidewalk with obvious burn injuries, said Stevens. First responders began treating the patient while a medical helicopter was alerted that a patient would have be flown out to a hospital burn unit.
Engine 1101 arrived shortly thereafter and began an aggressive interior attack and was able to quickly contain the fire, said Stevens.
Units remained on scene for about two hours. No other injuries were reported.
An investigation of the scene was turned over to the Fauquier County Fire Marshal’s Office, said Stevens.
Firefighters from Warrenton, Marshall, Orlean, New Baltimore and Remington responded to the emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.