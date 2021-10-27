You have permission to edit this article.
1 person injured in fire at Leeds Court in Warrenton

  Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_Leeds Court fire-1_20211027.jpg

Firefighters from the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company stand outside a residence in the Leeds Court neighborhood in Warrenton after extinguishing a house fire there.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

One person was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns as a result of a structure fire in the 200 block of Leeds Court in Warrenton Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. 

According to Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens, Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, firefighters from the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company arrived seconds after dispatch to find the end unit of the Leeds Court townhouses heavily involved. One person was found on the sidewalk with obvious burn injuries, said Stevens. First responders began treating the patient while a medical helicopter was alerted that a patient would have be flown out to a hospital burn unit.

photo_ft_news_leeds court fire 2.png

Emergency workers responded to a fire at a home on Leeds Court Oct. 27.

Engine 1101 arrived shortly thereafter and began an aggressive interior attack and was able to quickly contain the fire, said Stevens. 

Units remained on scene for about two hours. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation of the scene was turned over to the Fauquier County Fire Marshal’s Office, said Stevens.

Firefighters from Warrenton, Marshall, Orlean, New Baltimore and Remington responded to the emergency.

