1 killed, 2 injured in U.S. 17 traffic crash near Goldvein

  • Updated
photo_ft_news_Route 17 crash_20220225.jpg

A vehicle overturned in the median of U.S. 17 after a traffic crash on Friday, Feb. 25 north of Goldvein

 Photo by Liam Bowman/Piedmont Journalism Foundation

One person was killed and two injured in Friday morning's traffic crash on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein after a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a civilian vehicle collided.

2:45 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25: All lanes of U.S. 17 have reopened.

12:20 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25: Southbound lanes have reopened. Northbound lanes remain closed.

12:05 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25: One person was killed and two injured in Friday morning's traffic crash on U.S. 17 after a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a civilian vehicle collided, according to a state police spokesperson.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was killed and a passenger in the same vehicle sustained "life threatening" injuries, according to VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey. A Fauquier County sheriff's deputy was seriously hurt but the injuries are not life-threatening.

"At 10:44 a.m., Friday (Feb. 25), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Granite Street in Fauquier County," said a VSP press release early Friday afternoon.

"A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in the crash and the Deputy has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is deceased and a passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries."

photo_ft_news_goldvein crash-2_20220225.jpg

A vehicle overturned after colliding with a sheriff's office cruiser Friday morning on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.
photo_ft_news_goldvein crash-3_20220225.jpg

A vehicle overturned after colliding with a sheriff's office cruiser Friday morning on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.
photo_ft_news_goldvein crash-4_20220225.jpg

A sheriff's office cruiser was damaged after colliding with another vehicle Friday morning on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.

11:40 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25: One southbound lane has been reopened but both northbound lanes remain closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted via Sumerduck Road to Savannah Branch Road.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 10.50.07 AM.png

A screenshot taken at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 25 shows lane closures on U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein.

10:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25: As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, all lanes of U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein are closed due to traffic crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation's Culpeper District office.

The crash site is at the intersection of Granite Street and U.S. 17. "Extended closure likely, expect delays and use alternate routes," said an announcement on Twitter.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash. VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said at 11 a.m. that he was working to confirm details of the incident but could not confirm any additional information.

