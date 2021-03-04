1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at mass vaccination event in Warrenton Saturday

On Saturday, March 6, newly available Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to 1,000 residents who are already registered for the vaccine through the state database. Fauquier Hospital employees will work alongside Fauquier County fire and rescue workers to deliver the vaccines into residents’ arms. Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital is also soliciting nursing students to volunteer to help.
Cubbage said that the Warrenton event will be one of the first in the state offering the recently approved vaccine.
The mass vaccination event will take place at the new community vaccine clinic site, the former Fashion Bug store, at 143 W. Lee Highway, next to Home Goods. Those eligible for Saturday's event will be contacted for an appointment; no walk-ins will be permitted.
April Achter, population coordinator of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Health Department, said that the health district was receiving 2,000 of the J&J vaccines this week to distribute at mass vaccination events. She said, “We were able to accept this vaccine due to the hard work of our partners -- Culpeper Medical Center, Culpeper County, Culpeper County Public Schools, Fauquier Health, Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County. They are conducting Saturday clinics so that we could say yes to 2,000 additional doses of vaccine for our health district!”
Achter said that as this third vaccine comes onto the scene, some residents may have a preference for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines – which both require two doses – and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which requires only one. Achter said, “Residents will be advised in advance regarding which vaccine they will be offered at their appointment … If residents do not wish to obtain a particular vaccine, they may defer the appointment opportunity.”
Dr. Danny Avula, in charge of the state’s vaccination efforts, said Wednesday that although there is a perception that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than the other two vaccines, or has been tested less vigorously, that is misleading.
The J&J vaccine has been tested in eight different countries, he said, and its efficacy rate is 72% in the United States and 66% elsewhere. Avula pointed out that trials with J&J have been performed in places where COVID-19 variants are prevalent, during a time when the virus was surging.
“The numbers are exceedingly good for J&J on preventing hospitalizations… It is extremely effective against most dangerous outcomes.” he said.
The state is receiving 69,000 J&J vaccine doses this week.
Achter said, “The Virginia Department of Health does not endorse one COVID-19 vaccine over another. We encourage everyone to take the first vaccine available.”
As of March 4, 2,122,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 740,786 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
Thus far, 12,135 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,841 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,038 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,083; in Virginia Beach it’s 14,239; in Culpeper it’s 15,430 and in Fairfax it’s 13,047.
