Kim Succop celebrates more than 30 years of teaching

Kim Succop’s mornings have changed drastically. The newly retired special education teacher now finds herself enjoying long morning walks, something she didn’t have time for before. She taught for 30 years, 22 of them at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton, a half mile from her house.
Her walking route takes her past the school she retired from in June, but she makes sure not to walk past Bradley when her former colleagues are arriving for work. “It’s just weird to think I’m not there. It’s going to take some time to not miss it,” said the 58-year-old educator.
Succop knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was a young girl. She credits her focus in special education to a boy named Jeremy. “They were family friends of my father’s. They used to bowl every Tuesday night and I would babysit. The baby, Jeremy, wasn’t meeting his milestones,” she recalled. Even though she was only 13, she knew something was wrong. Jeremy was ultimately diagnosed with a severe case of Lesch Nyhan Syndrome, which left him nonverbal and wheelchair bound.
“He was my inspiration,” said Succop “He had a great sense of humor and understood everything that everyone was saying.”
Jeremy took part in Succop’s wedding to her husband Jim. “He was so mad at Jim,” she laughed. “Because he wanted to marry me,” she added.
Jeremy died when he was in his mid-20s, Succop remembered, “He shouldn’t have died. He aspirated on food while at the mall with his brother.”
Jeremy was the catalyst for Succop’s advocacy for students with intellectual disabilities, “I went into special education because of Jeremy.”
Succop was the first in her family to attend college; she chose teaching because of the limited options for women at the time. After graduating from Radford University, where she double majored in general education for students in grades K-4 and special education for K-12 students, she accepted a job in Rappahannock County, where she stayed for two years before accepting a job in Prince William County.
“I loved Rappahannock County but couldn’t pass up the salary from Prince William County and the chance to finally move out on my own,” she said. She stayed in Prince William, working in special education preschool for ten years. Then she earned her master’s degree in early childhood special education.
While in Prince William, Succop had classroom hours in the afternoons. During morning hours, she would visit with families to give them guidance on what they could do at home to help their kids. “I’ve always seen myself as an advocate for kids with special needs. My job is to give their parents resources to help their children meet their fullest potential,” said Succop.
By the end of that decade of teaching, Succop and her husband had relocated to Fauquier County, had two children and were expecting their third. “I had my contract signed in Prince William but thought I would see what was available in Fauquier. When I got a call from Bradley, I thought it was too good to be true,” she said. “I took a huge pay cut, but it was worth it to be so close to home, teaching the population of students I love.”
Throughout her career, Succop has taught children with intellectual disabilities from pre-K through second grade. At C.M. Bradley, where she spent the last 22 years, she worked with children from K-2 in the same classroom. “I had the same kids for three years and sometimes even four,” she said of watching her students learn and gain independence.
Succop planned to retire at the end of 2020. “I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t leave these kids with a new teacher in such an uncertain year.”
Succop’s classroom was two decades in the making and a marvel in organization. Knowing her students’ attention spans can be short, she needed to have the entire week’s lesson plans prepared and within arms’ reach.
Her students would spend time with their mainstream peers throughout the day, so some would be gone at certain times, but she’d always have some students in her classroom. “Having three grade levels, I wasn’t able to leave the classroom, so I had to really have lessons planned and organized.”
Succop’s schedule did not include any planning time and was busy from the first bell to the last -- and often well beyond that. “There is no manual for special education. I had to come up with resources on my own,” said Succop. She said she dedicated many hours to lesson planning at the end of the school day.
Her teaching style has evolved with the times, she said. “Flexibility is key in this classroom. When a student exhibits a behavior, there is always a reason for the behavior. It was my job to figure out the trigger … and make a change or help redirect the behavior or find a replacement behavior.”
For example, after one student had a particularly difficult day, Succop reviewed the data she had collected and realized that the cause of it was a simple warning she gave him that his “clip" was going to be moved from green to yellow. “That was it. It was a simple word of caution. I changed what I was doing and offered to give them pennies for good behavior instead.”
In Succop’s room, positive language was paramount. “When my students display negative behavior, rather than telling them ‘No,’ I would remind them of what they should be doing rather than what they shouldn’t be doing. Praising other students’ positive behavior was also a useful tool.”
Packing up her classroom after she taught summer school was bittersweet. But “I am turning the classroom over to a very capable teacher,” she said.
This summer, with no time reserved for lesson planning, Succop had the chance to reconnect with her former students -- because students may leave her classroom, but they don’t leave her heart.
“I am always excited to see a high school graduation invitation from a former student,” she said. “If they remember me after all those years, I figure I must have made an impression in their lives.”
While one career has ended for Kim and she has enjoyed a quieter and more relaxing summer, her next chapter was fast on its heels. Just one day before the start of the new school year, Succop and her husband welcomed their first grandbaby: a little girl named Saylor Mae.
