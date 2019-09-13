The Mosby Heritage Area Association celebrates Fauquier County’s most famous son from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. During his 35 years as chief justice of the United States, John Marshall helped to shape the course of a young nation and define the role of the judiciary in American government.
Participants will learn about Marshall’s early life on the Virginia frontier, his military and legal career, and his role as a prominent Fauquier landowner. They can have a glass of Madeira and play a game of quoits on the lawn, just like the chief justice did. Attendees will enjoy talks by Marshall experts, living history displays, and tour The Hollow, John Marshall’s childhood home.
Speakers include Mark Greenough, historian at the Virginia State Capitol, local historian John Toler, and Cheryl Hanback Shepherd, architectural historian and restorer of The Hollow.
Talks will begin at Oak Hill, built by Thomas Marshall in 1773. Following the presentations, guests will be able to tour the grounds, including the family cemetery. Guests are also invited to take a guided tour of The Hollow, located approximately 10 minutes away. Refreshments will be provided at Oak Hill.
