More coverage: Written comments overwhelmingly reject growth projections in Warrenton comp plan

In the days leading up the Warrenton Town Council’s work session April 13, dozens of residents submitted written comments objecting to parts of Plan Warrenton 2040. Council members addressed some of the objections at the work session and was set to hold its second public hearing on the plan that night at 6:30 p.m.
In all, more than 100 written comments have been received by the council since it began accepting them before its first public hearing on March 9, although there are several individuals who submitted more than one entreaty to reject the plan. Only one letter – from Nina Weissberg, a local developer -- was completely in favor of the comp plan as it currently reads.
Mary Leary was largely in favor, stating, “First, I want to commend the Town of Warrenton for the 2040 plan. It is exciting to see the commitment toward leveraging the natural and historic assets of the town while also seeking to use technology and Complete Streets concepts to make it a more livable, vibrant community.”
But she, like many residents who submitted comments, was concerned about a lack of planned investment in existing neighborhoods. She mentioned the Brandywine neighborhood as one that should be looked at for additional attention, including sidewalks and lighting.
Several other letters mentioned the Oliver City neighborhood as one that deserved similar investment.
Members of the Fauquier NAACP Housing Committee submitted an addendum to the original letter they submitted on Feb. 8. Both submissions focused on the lack of affordable housing in Warrenton and also asked for investments in existing neighborhoods – including sidewalks, lighting, traffic-calming, stormwater management and public sewer and water.
The most recently submitted NAACP letter asked the town to analyze current affordable housing options and “Change the plan’s recommended density bonus to prioritize building/revitalizing affordable housing units over amenities such as art, parking and parks until affordable housing goals are met.”
Groups like the Piedmont Environmental Council and Citizens for Fauquier County weighed in on multiple aspects of the plan – particularly about aggressive population growth projected by the plan, its emphasis on residential housing and the effect they would have on water and sewer and other resources.
Those who would potentially be affected by the connection road that would intersect the Warrenton Knoll subdivision and cut through the North Rock neighborhood made themselves heard in multiple letters.
Marge Beran wrote, “This road will not only serve as a convenient shortcut for traffic coming and going from businesses along Falmouth … [Street], Blackwell Road and Main Street. This road will also attract traffic form several very active churches located in the immediate area. The prospect of this situation is completely unacceptable.”
Equally insistent were those residents who would be affected by either of the two bypasses included in the plan – the Timber Fence Parkway and the southern bypass. Carl and Laurie Crawford submitted a letter that echoed others: “The neighborhoods of gold cup and silver cup as well as Rady Park are fantastic places to live and visit. Why do we want to impose traffic on well-established wonderful neighborhoods, while traffic calming devices and better-regulated signage on Broadview could help.”
Duncan E. Van Buskirk expressed the feelings of many who say they value Warrenton’s small town charm and don’t want to the town to become like Manassas or Fairfax. He wrote: “I am concerned by this headlong rush to turn Warrenton into another faceless D.C. suburb through excessive development and attempts to cram-in as many people as possible. After 25-plus years inside the Beltway, the unchecked growth and lack of a sense of community were among the primary reasons why I chose to move here in 2019. I craved a place where the residents cared about the place where they lived and their fellow residents; a sense of “home” and belonging. Implementing the comprehensive plan in its current form has the potential to irrevocably damage those key elements which uniquely make Warrenton, Warrenton.
“I fully support creating an environment where Warrenton, its businesses and residents can thrive, succeed and grow for many years to come. However, the Comprehensive Plan, as-is, is not it. Instead, it merely seems to be growth merely for the sake of growth, without any sense of balance or consideration for the extraordinarily trying time in which we find ourselves.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
