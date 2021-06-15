More coverage: Where to get help

You have permission to edit this article.
Helplines

24/7 Crisis Hotline: Deals with mental health and substance use situations; 540-825-5656.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255

Substance Abuse Hotline: 800-662-HELP (4357)

Peer2Peer Regional Warmline: Not a crisis line, but callers connect with peers with experience in mental health and substance use issues. 833-626-1490

Agencies and services

AARP Virginia: Information on health, wealth, retirement and lifestyle, among others. https://states.aarp.org/virginia/; 866-542-8164 .

Aging Together: Regional nonprofit that offers advice and programs on older-adult issues. https://www.agingtogether.org/; 540-829-6405.

Alzheimer’s Association: www.alz.org; 800-272-3900.

Area Agency on Aging, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services: Information on home-delivered meals, long-term care and Medicare; www.rrcsb.org; 540-825-3100 x3427.

Caregiver Support Group: Open to anyone providing direct or long-distance care to someone with a physical or mental health condition. Contact Danny Wilson for more information -- rapplander@gmail.com; 540-547-4126.

Department of Social Services: Provides support services to older adults and responds to reports of elder neglect and abuse. Fauquier County: 540-422-8400; Rappahannock County: 540-675-3313.

FAMS (Foothills Area Mobility Systems): Call center that arranges transportation; www.fams.org; 540-829-5300.

Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store: www.fauquierfoodbank.org; 540-359-6054.

Mental Health Association of Fauquier County: Nonprofit that provides information on mental health and addiction resources and treatment for Fauquier and Rappahannock residents; https://www.fauquier-mha.org/ 540-341-8732.

Rappahannock County Food Pantry: www.rappahannockpantry.org; 540-987-5090.

Rapp at Home: Member organization that supports neighbor-to-neighbor assistance to sustain an independent lifestyle for those over 50; www.rappathome.net; 540-937-HOME (4663).

Rappahannock Benevolent Fund: Provides financial and support services in a confidential manner to Rappahannock residents. www.rappbenfund.org/; 540-671-0421.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Senior Centers: Provides daytime support, meals, social activities and transportation for adults 60 or older. Fauquier Senior Center: 540-347-7729; Rappahannock Senior Center: 540-987-3638.

Warrenton Adult Day Healthcare Center: Offers participants programs and support and provides a break for caregivers; 540-347-2797 or 540-825-3100 x3427.

