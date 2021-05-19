More coverage: Where to get help

Helplines
• 24/7 Crisis Hotline: Deals with mental health and substance use situations. 540-825-5656.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
• NeverUseAlone: 24/7 peer-run call line. 1-800-484-3731.
• Peer2Peer Regional Warmline: Not a crisis line, but callers connect with peers with experience in mental health and substance use issues. 833-626-1490.
Therapy and recovery services
• Boxwood Recovery Center: 28-day residential substance use recovery center in Culpeper that provides individual, family and group counseling. 540-547-2760. https://www.rrcsb.org/boxwood-recovery-center/
• Herren Wellness at Twin Oaks: Holistic residential addiction recovery center in Warrenton. 844-443-7736. info@herrenwellness.com
• Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services: Agency that provides outpatient mental health and substance use counseling and clinical assessments to determine treatment needed. Warrenton clinic: 540-347-7620. Culpeper clinic: 540-825-3100. 24/7 Crisis hotline: 540-825-5656. https://www.rrcsb.org/
• SpiritWorks Foundation Center for the Soul: Peer-to-peer addiction recovery support. Warrenton office: 540-428-5415. https://www.spiritworksfoundation.org/
Resources and family support
• Al-Anon: Online meetings for those affected by the alcoholism of others. https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/electronic-meetings/
• Center for Motivation and Change: A guide for parents and partners to people with substance use disorders. https://the20minuteguide.com/
• Come As You Are Coalition (CAYA): Fauquier nonprofit that maintains online listing of resources, treatment options and support groups. https://www.cayacoalition.org/
• Culpeper Overdose Awareness: Comprehensive online resource of treatment options, recovery meetings and support groups in the region. https://www.culpeperoverdoseawareness.org/
• Families Anonymous: 12-step program for relatives and friends of people with drug or alcohol issues. https://www.familiesanonymous.org/
• Mental Health Association of Fauquier County: Nonprofit that provides information and guidance on mental health and addiction resources and treatment for Fauquier and Rappahannock residents. 540-341-8732. https://www.fauquier-mha.org/
• Nar-Anon: Support chat rooms for those affected by another’s addiction. https://www.naranonchat.com/
• ParentsHelpingParents: Virtual meetings for parents of children with substance use disorders. https://www.parentshelpingparents.info/virtual-chapter
• Partnership to End Addiction: Website for parents seeking help for their children. https://drugfree.org/
• SMART Recovery Family and Friends: Secular, behavioral-based program that offers online meetings for families and friends of those with substance use disorder. https://www.smartrecovery.org/family/
Peer support groups
• Regional meetings: https://www.culpeperoverdoseawareness.org/meetings/
• Alcoholics Anonymous virtual meetings: https://aa-intergroup.org/
• Narcotics Anonymous virtual meetings: https://virtual-na.org/meetings/
