More coverage: What family and friends should know

Conventional wisdom used to say that a person could not begin to address his or her substance use issues until they hit “rock bottom.” It’s a term you never hear in the treatment community anymore.

As Renee Norden, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, put it: “If somebody had all the symptoms of diabetes, would you say we’re going to hold off until they go into diabetic shock before we do anything?”

Here are other fundamentals of substance-use recovery.

  1. Addiction isn’t a matter of choice. It’s a treatable, chronic disease.
  2. Detoxification is only the first step of treatment and is rarely sufficient on its own to lead to long-term recovery.
  3. It is very difficult for opioid drug users to quit by themselves. Relapse is common.
  4. Many people with substance-use issues also have mental health disorders, which can make recovery even more challenging.
  5. Boredom and isolation are top reasons for relapse early in the recovery process.
  6. It’s important for people in recovery not to have temptations or triggers in their homes.
  7. Long-term drug use can cause profound changes in brain structure and function that result in uncontrollable drug craving.
  8. Treatment that addresses many aspects of a person’s life — including mental and physical health -- can be most effective at helping end or reduce using.
  9. Treatment can include counseling, medication and behavioral therapies, which can also be used in combination.
  10. Dwelling on the past is counterproductive for someone in recovery.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

