More coverage: The mystery in the graveyard

Only two engraved tombstones can be seen in the old, fenced graveyard on a farm outside Rectortown. The two lives nearly lost to time are marked in a quiet, undulating field of grass.
The farm’s owner wondered why so large a cemetery for two people.
He knew of the men on the tombstones. William Fletcher (1782-1856) and William W. Phillips (1825-1876), had owned portions of this land and nearby property farmed by enslaved workers. Phillips and his son had gone to prison for killing another neighbor, Charles Rufus Ayres, in 1859 in a quarrel, setting in motion a chain of events that led to a little girl whom Ayres fathered becoming “the most photographed slave child in history” because she looked white.
Perhaps others are buried here, the landowner thought -- and went to unusual lengths to find out.
The landowner, who declined to be identified to protect his privacy, had heard of a “landscape history” project at the Upperville estate of the late Rachel “Bunny” Mellon. The nonprofit Mellon founded, Oak Spring Garden Foundation, had hired Michael Gaige, an ecologist based in New York state who prepares landscape histories combining detailed accounts of the natural features and the fruits of digging into land deeds and other records.
Gaige’s report was replete with illustrations, maps and photos for the foundation, which shares Mellon’s garden, books and passion for botany with artists, schools and other visitors. Oak Spring is only miles away from the farm outside Rectortown, which also once belonged to the Mellon family.
The landowner enlisted Gaige. As he had at Oak Spring, Gaige last April brought in a company that uses ground-piercing radar to detect the outline of objects underground. The company’s radar is customarily used to look for cracks in concrete and pipes, not to detect burial places, but for $800, the job was done.
The radar, mounted on a three-wheeled device that looks like a lawn mower, shows only variations in density of the soil beneath the surface and cannot distinguish a tree root from a bone or even a sleeping groundhog. “It’s not like a depth finder on a boat that shows the fish. It’s not that sophisticated,” said Gaige.
But the operator placed small white flags in every spot where the radar blipped, “and at the end there was more or less a grid pattern, with 27 burials” three or four feet below the surface, he said. They could have been earlier settlers, enslaved workers or both, and with the high mortality for children in those days, more than one body could have been placed in those 27 locations, Gaige said.
For now, it remains a mystery and there are no plans to dig up the cemetery. “That’s outside my field of expertise – and comfort,” said Gaige.
