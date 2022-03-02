Several months ago, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services set out to hire five security guards to staff a “crisis assessment center” in Warrenton to monitor individuals subject to an emergency custody order stemming from a mental health crisis. But no one has been hired due to what officials say is a dearth of qualified applicants, delaying the expected Jan. 1 start date by nearly two months.

The pilot program is intended to take the responsibility of monitoring those individuals away from law enforcement officers who could otherwise be assigned to other tasks. Fauquier Hospital agreed to let the program use a room in its emergency department.

“Any time we are able to allow law enforcement to return to duty and not have to maintain custody of an ECO at the hospital is a benefit to everyone in the community,” said Ryan Banks, senior director of RRCS’s mental health division.

In October, county supervisors funded the program for one year with $268,000 of the county’s allocation of federal stimulus funds. Then, RRCS officials anticipated the program being up and running by Jan. 1.

Banks told supervisors Feb. 10 that the private security company contracted by RRCS had recently increased the starting salary for applicants, adding that the increased personnel expenses would be covered by the RRCS’s existing budget.

When asked by the Fauquier Times for more detailed information about the recruiting process, Banks responded, “Because we contract our security, I am not privy to the recruitment specifics, and I would need to check with them about making the salary public.”

A scaled-down version of the program could begin immediately if the community services board was able to hire just one security guard, Banks said, though the staffing limitation would mean the service would not be available 24/7 as intended. “We would open the assessment center with limited hours and then ramp up the hours as staff came on board,” Banks said.