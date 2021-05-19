More coverage: Fighting alcoholism in the time of COVID

Taylor, 30, works in the home improvement industry in Culpeper. He started drinking when he was 15. Now, he says, it’s a “problem.” He asked not to be identified due to the stigma tied to his substance-use disorder. Here’s his take on what it has been like to deal with his drinking during the pandemic.
When did you start to think you might have a problem?
Probably within the past two years.
Why?
In August 2019, I got my first DUI. That was kind of a red flag. That December, I went into a 30-day program. Then COVID hit a couple months later. With COVID, it was just hard. There were no AA meetings, and for me, in-person meetings are better.
When did you start going to Alcoholics Anonymous?
I had actually been going to AA meetings and Restore Culpeper meetings before my treatment and even prior to my DUI arrest. I was trying to figure out if I did have a problem or didn’t have a problem. I don’t know that I so much have a problem with alcohol. I have some mental health issues from loss of family members. and worrying more about other people and not myself. That built up on me over the years, and alcohol was my solution.
Was being in a peer group beneficial?
Yes and no. It was beneficial if I listened. You can do anything or go anywhere for treatment, but until you decide for yourself that it’s time to get your act together, you’re not going to.
What was your reaction when COVID started?
It was kind of an “oh crap” moment. I have to do this on my own. With the sober network, it’s kind of like a family. I stayed in contact with people via phone. But it felt like you were suddenly on an island.
What did you miss most about it?
Well, Monday nights I was doing the Restore meetings*. And pre-COVID, I was doing at least two AA meetings a week. When you go to those meetings, it’s like being part of a team. We’re all trying to win the game of staying sober. I think mainly I missed the fellowship of being around people like me. I stayed plugged in with my community, but when COVID hit, it was more on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again.
Did you start to drink again once the COVID lockdown began?
Not right away. I made it to about the middle of summer. Then the wheels started to wobble. We had had our first child in January, and there was a lot of stress from that. You know, becoming a parent amidst all this COVIDness.
So, how did the drinking start again?
I was a closet drinker, so no one knew. I’d drink coffee to mask it. And you get into the mindset of “Well, I don’t know when I’ll be able to do this again, so I’ll drink as much as I can.” When I did, it got messy quick.
What’s been happening since then?
In March, I got my second DUI. I’ve been sober since then.
How has your drinking affected your relationship with your wife?
When I got arrested the second time, I thought that was going to be it for my marriage. We’ve been married less than two years.
But my wife is phenomenal. She sees the potential in me. But I do think this is it for me if I screw up this shot. It’s more motivation to stay on track. I’m out of jail on bond [for the second DUI], and if I’m out drinking and get caught by law enforcement, I’m going to jail for a long time.
Are you feeling hopeful?
I’m starting a new outpatient treatment program three nights a week. It’s therapy and group meetings. All virtual. I didn’t want to do it, but I can’t really leave any option on the table now.
What do most people not understand about recovery?
It’s not that we’re bad people. As part of our addiction, we can make bad decisions. It’s really hard to get people to understand that. Also, anyone can go away for 30 days or 90 days, but if you don’t learn how to live your normal life sober, it’s not going to work.
Do you think there will be long-term consequences of the pandemic for people in recovery?
Absolutely. Our overdose death rates have been up. That’s as long-term as it gets.
*Restore Culpeper is a 12-step support group started by the Mountain View Community Church.
