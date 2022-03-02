After consulting with law enforcement and professionals from Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, a magistrate may issue an emergency custody order for a person undergoing a severe mental health crisis in the county, allowing that person to be taken into custody for their safety and the community’s safety; that person is then assessed.

If the situation is serious enough, the magistrate may issue a temporary detention order for the individual, which allows that person to be detained involuntarily for up to 72 hours. Ideally, an individual subject to a TDO would be sent to a state mental hospital or other facility to receive emergency mental health treatment during those 72 hours.

But a years-long staffing crisis in the state mental hospital system came to a head last summer when five of the state hospitals temporarily ceased accepting new patients altogether, causing severe backlogs in an already strained system.

When there is not a bed available at a state hospital, people subject to temporary detention orders stemming from a mental health crisis are detained in a RRCS facility in Culpeper – with room for one person from the RRCS service area -- or a local emergency room instead, forcing local law enforcement agencies to commit an officer to supervise the patient.

A pilot program housed at Fauquier Hospital is intended to provide private security officers around the clock to take that burden off local law enforcement agencies, but only one person will be able to be detained in the space at any given time. Even that stopgap measure has been delayed, however, because of difficulties finding qualified applicants for the security positions.