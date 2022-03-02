In Fauquier County and Warrenton, Justine Burns, a licensed clinician, or a supervisor has been accompanying sheriff’s deputies and police officers on calls that have a mental health component. The two embedded clinician positions – one in Fauquier/Warrenton and one in Culpeper — are covered with funds from RRCS and also grant money from the PATH Foundation, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

Kochis said Burns’ expertise has been invaluable, particularly in following up with people and getting them connected to available services. “But she is only one person,” he said.

Falls agreed that the embedded clinician has been invaluable. In 2021, she responded with deputies to 113 calls – 47% of mental health calls. He said that she has been on 12 calls for the WPD. When a person’s condition doesn’t rise to the level of an emergency detention order, for instance, Burns will follow up with that person to make sure they have support, he said.

Marshall said there are plans to expand the program by adding several clinicians. He said that the embedded mental health experts are RRCS employees so that agency would decide where to deploy them, but he said that Fauquier is hoping to benefit from the expansion.

At a Feb. 10 meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) called the embedded-clinician program “extraordinary” and pushed for the state legislature to allocate permanent funding for the program.

Ryan Banks, senior director of behavioral health for RRCS, told supervisors that having clinicians embedded with law enforcement officers often means that issuing an emergency detention order is unnecessary because the clinician can get them direct help with public services.

In one recent example, Banks said that officers and an embedded clinician responded to an agitated man making threats and generally causing disruption at a motel. The embedded clinician discovered that the man was a military veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and was able to convince him to re-engage with Veterans Affairs mental health services.

In another example, Banks told supervisors about a call involving a counselor asking for a welfare check on a young man. When a law enforcement officer and an embedded clinician arrived, they found that the “family unit was experiencing multiple stressors” and that the young man’s mother was also experiencing a mental health crisis. The officer said later that, had the clinician not been present, they would have focused only on the young man who was the subject of the initial call. “It was a success because we were able to help both of them in that situation,” Banks said.