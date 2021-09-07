Growing up in Hawaii where his father was a Navy commander, Eric Johnson could look across the water and see the USS Arizona Memorial to the 2,403 American military and civilians killed on the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
His father, Lloyd Reed Johnson, a supply officer who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, once told him, “Eric, if you go into the military, don’t let that happen again.”
When 9/11 happened, he felt he had let his father down.
Johnson, 60, of Warrenton was a defense contractor then in the middle of a decades-long career as an Air Force officer and civilian with the National Reconnaissance Office in Chantilly, which builds, deploys and operates satellites that gather intelligence for the U.S. military and intelligence community.
He was at his desk when the hijacked planes struck. Told to evacuate, he said, “I went home, watched the news and cried.”
A decade earlier, he’d served in Operation Desert Storm, operating from the Saudi-Iraqi border and helping provide intelligence that helped coalition forces liberate Kuwait and overwhelm Saddam Hussein’s Revolutionary Guard. The captain, later retired on a medical disability, felt he had fulfilled his promise to his father.
“But after 9/11, the job wasn’t over,” said Johnson. He takes both pride and satisfaction in knowing that the National Reconnaissance Office again played a part in tracking down and killing Osama bin Laden in May 2011. “I felt closure,” he said.
His father is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. His plan to mark this 20th anniversary of 9/11? “I will probably go visit my dad.”
