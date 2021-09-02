MEET THE TEAMS

FAUQUIER
-Coach: Brooke Settle
-Spring 2021 record: 2-7
-Returning varsity players: Zofeya Maldonado, Sr.; Kennedy Kolar, Sr.; Jessica Summers, Sr.; Stefanie Fisher, Sr.; Amanda Deberry, Sr.; Christina Oporto, Sr.; Erin Irving, Jr.; Jackie Timberlake, Jr.; Marissa Camarca, Jr.; Lauren Lasher, Jr.; Emory Lillard, Jr. Marjorie Davenport, Jr.
-Newcomers: Ava Napolitano, Lindsey Cree, Brooklyn Maldonado
-Early season games: Aug. 23 lost to Massaponnax 1-0; Aug. 24 BEAT Forest Park 6-0; Aug. 26 lost to Riverbend 3-0; Aug. 31 HOME vs. Dominion; Sept. 2 HOME vs. Woodbridge.
KETTLE RUN
-Coach: Julie Kuhlberg
-Spring 2021 record: 7-4 Northwestern District champion
-Returning varsity players: Kiersten Johannesen, Sr.; Zarah Ford, Sr.; Natalie Escobar, Sr.; Katelyn Stone, Sr.; Emily Muma, Sr.; Katie Bloom, Jr.; Kaitlyn Nakamura, Jr.; Charlotte Bloom Jr.
-Newcomers: Carleigh Wood, Olivia Owens, Natalie McGonegal, Morgan Mahoney, Lexi Smith, Jordan White, Jessica Lalwani, Grace Cunningham, Ada Linebaugh
-Early season games: Aug. 23 LOST to Riverside 8-0; Aug. 26 BEAT Osbourn Park 1-0; Aug. 30 at Forest Park; Sept. 1 at Eastern View; Sept. 7 at Fauquier
LIBERTY
-Co-coaches: Erin Burton and Mikayla Diak
-Spring 2021 record: 7-5
- Returning varsity players: Emma Costanzo, Sr.; Summer Butler, Sr.; Nicole Cabanban, Sr.; Sydni Smith, Sr.; Lise Eanes, Sr.; Ellie McGee, Sr.; Denali Daymude, Jr.; Carolyn Maines, Jr.; Kathleine Kotulla, Jr.; Gabby Downey, Jr.; Caitlyn Chaney, Jr.
-Newcomers: Maria Brickey, Carleigh Cameron, Emma Carter, Emily Castellano, Jazmyn Cortez Lainez, Caroline Lasher, Madelyn Lopez, Natalie Miyasato, Merrit Rodman, Sophia Sanders, Kendal Spencer
-Early season games: Aug. 24 lost to Eastern View 3-2; Aug. 26 Patriot ppd; Aug. 31at Eastern View; Sept. 2 at Orange; Sept. 7 HOME vs.Orange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.