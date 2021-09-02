You have permission to edit this article.
MEET THE TEAMS

FAUQUIER

-Coach: Brooke Settle

-Spring 2021 record: 2-7

-Returning varsity players: Zofeya Maldonado, Sr.; Kennedy Kolar, Sr.; Jessica Summers, Sr.; Stefanie Fisher, Sr.; Amanda Deberry, Sr.; Christina Oporto, Sr.; Erin Irving, Jr.; Jackie Timberlake, Jr.; Marissa Camarca, Jr.; Lauren Lasher, Jr.; Emory Lillard, Jr. Marjorie Davenport, Jr.

-Newcomers: Ava Napolitano, Lindsey Cree, Brooklyn Maldonado

-Early season games: Aug. 23 lost to Massaponnax 1-0; Aug. 24 BEAT Forest Park 6-0; Aug. 26 lost to Riverbend 3-0; Aug. 31 HOME vs. Dominion; Sept. 2 HOME vs. Woodbridge.

KETTLE RUN

-Coach: Julie Kuhlberg

-Spring 2021 record: 7-4 Northwestern District champion

-Returning varsity players: Kiersten Johannesen, Sr.; Zarah Ford, Sr.; Natalie Escobar, Sr.; Katelyn Stone, Sr.; Emily Muma, Sr.; Katie Bloom, Jr.; Kaitlyn Nakamura, Jr.; Charlotte Bloom Jr.

-Newcomers: Carleigh Wood, Olivia Owens, Natalie McGonegal, Morgan Mahoney, Lexi Smith, Jordan White, Jessica Lalwani, Grace Cunningham, Ada Linebaugh

-Early season games: Aug. 23 LOST to Riverside 8-0; Aug. 26 BEAT Osbourn Park 1-0; Aug. 30 at Forest Park; Sept. 1 at  Eastern View; Sept. 7 at Fauquier 

LIBERTY

-Co-coaches: Erin Burton and Mikayla Diak

-Spring 2021 record: 7-5

- Returning varsity players: Emma Costanzo, Sr.; Summer Butler, Sr.; Nicole Cabanban, Sr.; Sydni Smith, Sr.; Lise Eanes, Sr.; Ellie McGee, Sr.; Denali Daymude, Jr.; Carolyn Maines, Jr.; Kathleine Kotulla, Jr.; Gabby Downey, Jr.; Caitlyn Chaney, Jr.

-Newcomers: Maria Brickey, Carleigh Cameron, Emma Carter, Emily Castellano, Jazmyn Cortez Lainez, Caroline Lasher, Madelyn Lopez, Natalie Miyasato, Merrit Rodman, Sophia Sanders, Kendal Spencer

-Early season games: Aug. 24 lost to Eastern View 3-2; Aug. 26 Patriot ppd; Aug. 31at  Eastern View; Sept. 2 at Orange; Sept. 7 HOME vs.Orange

