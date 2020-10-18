-Event: Ice dancing.
-Hometown: Both live in Warrenton. Molly is a 2019 graduate of Wakefield School. Yehorov came to the U.S. from Kiev, Ukraine.
-Who do you say their names? Yehor Yehorov is pronounced Ya-Gor Ya-gor-ov. Molly’s last name Cesanek is pronounced Sesnick.
-Next competition: Oct. 23-25 at Skate America Grand Prix, Las Vegas. It’s being broadcast on NBC’s Peacock network.
-Tale of the tape: Molly is 5-foot-2, Yehor is 6-feet even.
-Future goals: To compete in several Olympics, with 2026 the most realistic.
-Official instagram account: @mollycesanek_yegoryegorov
