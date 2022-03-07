Midland resident Seth Jon Paul Slaby, 37, died Monday, Feb. 28 in a single-car crash. Virginia State Police reported that the car he was driving crossed over the double yellow center line on Meetze Road about a half mile north of Va. 616 (Beach Road) in Midland, ran off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree at about 11:20 p.m.
Slaby passed away at the scene of the crash, according to VSP. He was driving a 2006 BMW 750I and was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
According to an obituary posted on the Moser’s Funeral Home website, Slaby worked “as a talented mechanic who could work on all types of vehicles and equipment. He is survived by his fiance, Jessica Manilla of Midland; two children, Ryan Thomas Slaby and Ivy Jane Slaby; his mother, Rhoda Slaby of Bealeton; six siblings, Delia Irene Slaby, Lisa Ann Slaby, Timothy Slaby, Matthew Slaby, Joey ‘Tipton’ Kerns and Jeremy Kerns.”
Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
A GoFundMe with a goal of $8,000 was organized by Michelle Jones and has raised $8,750 as of Saturday, March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.